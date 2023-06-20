Enid News & Eagle
Some of Oklahoma’s top underclassmen will be on display Tuesday and Wednesday at the Oklahoma State Games Baseball Tournament.
David Allen is hosting the affair for the ninth straight year under the direction of Plainsmen coach Brad Gore, who will coach the Northwest team with Ryan Phillips of Yukon and Joe Patterson of Mustang.
Gore estimates anywhere from 30 to 50 college coaches will be on hand to view potential prospects. Players from the class of 2024 and below are eligible.
“This has done exactly what I hoped it would do when I took it over,” Gore said. “The kids are happy to be a part of this. We don’t charge them anything to play and it’s kept getting bigger and bigger every year. The coaches can see showcase talent in one place.”
The Northwest team will feature Plainsmen McCage Hartling, Bennett Percival, Cooper Jarnagin and Garrett Shull.
Tuesday’s games pit the Southeast against the Southwest at 11:30 a.m., Tulsa against the Northeast at 2, Tulsa against Oklahoma City at 4:30 and the Northwest against the Northeast at 7.
Wednesday’s games include the Southeast against Oklahoma City at 9:30, the Southeast against the Northwest at noon, the Northwest against Oklahoma City at 2:30, Tulsa against the Southwest at 5 and the Northeast against the Southwest at 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.