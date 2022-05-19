The seventh Oklahoma State baseball games are set to be played June 20 and 21 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark with four games each day.
The games feature six teams, one from Northwest Oklahoma, one from Northeast Oklahoma, one from Southwest Oklahoma, one from the Oklahoma City area, one from Southeast Oklahoma and one from the Tulsa area.
Teams are comprised of players in their freshman to junior seasons and are not associated with OSSAA. The games were started by Enid coach Brad Gore.
“It is always full of talent with the best players in the state,” said Gore.
Enid High School features four players on the Northwest team: Garrett Shull, McCage Hartling, Seth Carlson and Jake Kennedy. Mustang has three players on the team: Tabor Stokes, Tristen Russell and Graham Hylton.
The Northeast team features Stillwater’s Gage Gundy and Ethan Holliday among others.
6A champion Owasso has three players on the Tulsa roster while 6A runner-up Edmond Santa Fe has two.
5A champion Duncan has one player on the Southwest team, Brance Garrett. 5A runner-up Piedmont has two players, Weston Thomas and Cole Girard, on the Northwest team.
4A champion Blanchard has one player on the Southwest team, Brayson Carter. 4A runner-up Tuttle has four on the same roster: Alex Conover, Carsen Moore, Braylon Brooks and Brady McAdoo.
3A champion Washington has two on the Southwest team, Kane Springer and Camden Bates. Runner-up Kingston has one player on the Southeast roster, Klete Finley.
2A champion Silo has three on the Southeast roster: Delton Roberts, Easton Ford and Kler Proctor.
Class A champion Red Oak is represented by two players on the Southeast team, Brex Caldwell and Denver Hamilton.
Class B champion Roff has four players on the Southeast team: Tallen Bagwell, Dylan Reed, Cade Baldridge and Bill McCarter. Runner-up Fort Cobb-Broxton has one player on the Southwest team, Jaxon Willits.
On day one, Northwest plays Southwest followed by Southwest against Northeast. Southeast and North East play after, capped by Tulsa versus OKC.
Day two starts with Northeast against Northwest followed by Southeast versus OKC, Northwest then plays OKC and the event is capped by Tulsa versus Southeast.
