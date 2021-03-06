The University of Oklahoma has announced plans to return to maximum capacity at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the 2021 season.
The announcement was made in a statement from Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione released to fans. In the statement Castiglione said the decision was made “in our ongoing consultation with the state’s leading medical authorities.”
“With the vaccination adoption and supply increasing, we are encouraged by the improvement we are seeing across Oklahoma,” Castiglione’s statement said, “You can rest assured that we will remain vigilant in our preparations, but for now, we are working under the assumption that the stadium will be full.”
Oklahoma plans to continue implementing the previously enforced safety measures for the remainder of the school year, including all spring events. Details surrounding the Red River Showdown are still being finalized according to the statement.
