The Oklahoma Express run ruled the Enid Plainsmen Blue summer team, 12-4 in the final game of the first day of the Connie Mack State Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Thursday.
The Express scored four in the first, three in the second and five in the third. Every starter reached base. Cole Wetwiska and Luke Bourland both scored three runs. Cole Giraud, Daniel Yeardley and Braydon Armstrong all had two RBI.
Bennett Percival was two for three with two RBI and a run scored for the Plainsmen who had a run in the first and three in the third,
Dax Goeke scored twice. Keon Young scored the other run,
The Plainsmen will face the Shockers Red at 1:30 p.m. Friday.The Express will play the Enid Majors at 3:45 p.m.
