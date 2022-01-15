ENID, Okla. — Enid’s newest football team, the Oklahoma Crude, have hired Paul Davis as the program’s first head coach, according to a press release from the Alliance Football League.
Davis is a graduate of Moore High School and has spent the last eight years leading a youth team in Little Axe.
Davis also spent six years in the Army and did a combat tour to Iraq.
The team is scheduled to hold tryouts on March 26. The location of the tryouts has not yet been announced.
“We are pleased with the hire of Mr. Davis and we are excited to get the ball rolling with him, and watching him out a team together,“ said AFL President Dawn Smith in a statement.
The team has not yet announced the facilities it will be using for its inaugural season. The release said that a location will be decided soon.
