Okeene’s girls made the ultimate turnaround in beating Arnett, 54-39 in the Class B Area I Losers bracket finals to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2005.
The Lady Whippets had lost to Arnett, 69-40 in the regional winners bracket finals eight days earlier, but a balanced scoring attack and a strong defense proved to be the difference for Okeene, 27-3.
Madison Schmidt (20), Katelyn Penner (14) and Keely Hussey (10) were in double figures for the Lady Whippets, who outscored Arnett, 19-8 in the fourth period to win going away.
“I think we played our two best defensive games of the season against Boise City (46-29) and Arnett,” said Okeene coach Patrick Penner. “I told the girls to stay aggressive, and the lanes opened up and we hit big shot after big shot and took it at them.”
Coach Penner said Okeene went into the game optimistic despite the lopsided score from last week.
“We were in foul trouble and we didn’t handle the press well,” he said. “They shot the ball well and everything right was going for them and everything wrong was going for us. We felt like we had a good shot.”
Penner said the Lady Whippets benefitted from weather delays which caused the tournament to be played on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday instead of the usual Thursday through Saturday.
“We don’t have much depth, so the day of rest helped us,” he said. “I think it helped that we were coming off a win and got to rest more because we played the earlier game on Monday. We had momentum. This is a big win for us.”
Okeene had reached the area tournament the previous two years and had set a goal to make the state tournament. A 39-34 win over defending state champion Lomega Jan. 4 proved to be “the catalyst for sure.”
The Lady Whippets will find out their first round opponent Wednesday at a Zoom meeting. The tournament will open Thursday.
Seiling’s girls punched their ticket to the Class A tournament by beating Turpin, 68-42 in the Area I losers bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center.
