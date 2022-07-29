With only a handful of weeks left before Friday night lights begin area wide, teams and coaches are getting dialed in, but so are another big part of Friday nights, officials.
Officials will gather Sunday at Enid High’s gym at 3 p.m. to go over changes for the upcoming season and to assign games to officials. Two changes are coming to rules, says Jim Unruh the Coordinator for the Northwest Oklahoma Football Officials Association.
The first change is to the chop block rule. Previously described as “one block occurring about the knees and one below” the rule will now be defined as “one block occurring above the waist and one below.”
The biggest change, Unruh said, was to the intentional grounding rule. High schools are moving towards the college and pro rule stating that intentional grounding. Quarterbacks may now get rid of the ball as long as they are outside of the pocket as long as the ball gets back to the line of scrimmage.
There is also a shortage of referees nationwide. Unruh says the association is trying to combat that, by recruiting new refs. Unruh says that’s the driving factor behind an increase in Thursday night games, to make sure there are enough officials. There are two or three new officials coming on, he said.
With fast-pitch softball starting soon, that throws the association another wrench, he said.
“I would say probably 70-80% of the softball officials also work football,” Unruh said. “You are robbing Peter to pay Paul some nights.”
He believes the cause of the shortage is two things.
“The younger people don’t like to go out there and get chewed out by the coaches,” he said. “The other is the fact that too many new refs want to start out at the top, officiating championship games in their first season. It doesn’t happen that way.”
A usual crew, according to Unruh, is five people and he estimates they have close to 40 officials. That makes eight crews, less if an official gets sick. While that number looks good, Unruh says it’s hard to find people to be the led ref, otherwise known as a “white hat.”
“You have to know the rules and the enforcement of them,” he said. “You need to have someone who can deal with the coaches alos. You don’t want to throw a new person out there.”
Officials are paid and are independent contractors. Unruh says that high school varsity official can often get paid $100-120 per game.
There is also a law in place to protect officials, passed by Norman Lamb a former official and state senator.
Officials are protected as special victims under assault and battery laws and it can be a felony to assault an official.
