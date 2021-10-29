The Oklahoma Coaches Association has released the 2022 all-state volleyball teams, and Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Reese Westrope and Chisholm’s Ashley Winter were both named to the Small West team.
Winter, a senior, was named to the team after leading the Lady Longhorns to a first-place finish in the regional tournament. The Lady Longhorns were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament, but finished the season ranked No. 8 in Class 3A with a 6-28 record.
Westrope is also a senior who was instrumental in the Lady Trojans six-game winning streak to close out the season. The Lady Trojans fell in the regional tournament to close out the season 23-12.
The 2022 All-State Games will be held on July 26 in the Tulsa metro area. The small schools will begin the action at 6 p.m. followed by the large schools at 7:30 p.m. All-state coaches will be selected at the December Oklahoma Coaches Association meeting.
