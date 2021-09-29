ENID, Okla. — All-Stater Matthew Smith of Oklahoma Bible Academy remains humble as he prepares to lead the Trojans into Saturday’s OBA-Chisholm Invitational on his home track Saturday.
Smith, who has won races at Hennessey and Cherokee this fall, remembers the days as a freshman when he was running the 5K (3.1 miles) in the 24-minute range. He is now in the 16:30 range.
“It did not come easy,’’ he said before a workout Tuesday. “There’s a lot of sweat and tears, there were foot injuries that have put a strain on the body. I was thankful that I was put into a situation that I can help my teammates and glorify God through my running.’’
Smith was 14th at the Class 2A state meet a year ago and has set a goal to improve on that this year
He credits his success to hard work and his teammates and coaches (Clellie Richards, from his freshman through junior year and now Alan Ford).
“More than half of that (24 minutes to 16:30) is working hard and having people around you, and recognizing you have a God-given talent to be able to put in the work that benefits you and others.’’
He estimates he and his teammates run 25 miles a week with Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays devoted to conditioning and Tuesdays to speed work.
Running is spiritual for him.
“I love to run just because it puts you in a different mindset,’’ Smith said. “You think about all the things that you want to do after running. It gives me a moment to slow down and recognize the situation and ultimately be appreciative of your opportunities.
“I know it definitely sounds crazy, but it kind of smooths the body after running five miles. You witness a calmness and an appreciation of ‘Wow, I was able to do that, and I have great people around me to push me.’’
He is a mentor to freshman Eli Lichty and Brennon Tubbs, who have alternated between being the Trojans’ second and third runners this season.
“I definitely love to see them improving and getting better every week,’’ Smith said.
He jokes, though, there is a limit to that teamwork.
“There’s an internal rule that you can’t let a freshman beat you,’’ said Smith with a chuckle.
The boys 4A-below race will be at 9 a.m., followed by the Class A boys at 9:30, the Class 4A girls at 10 and the Class A girls at 10:30 a.m.
Ford said he is not sure whether OBA’s boys will compete in 4A or A on Saturday. Smith is excited to run at home for the first time this year.
“I’m really happy to show off to the OBA and Enid community how hard we have worked and how much we care,’’ he said. “We have a slight advantage because we know where all of the holes are and the places to miss the turns that are ahead.’’
Smith likes to run in cool weather and ‘to show off what God has given me.’’
His goal is to run under 17 minutes and lead the Trojans to the team championship.
Smith, the mentor, though, actually enjoys bus trips to meets.
“The best conversations come on the buses,’’ he said. “I try to switch around the freshmen and sophomores to get their perspectives and how they think, and finding ways that I can encourage them to ultimately help our team to make us better for state.’’
Smith follows Ford’s philosophy of trying to go faster with each mile. He said mental toughness separates the men from the boys in the last mile.
“Some new to the sport don’t realize it’s a full three miles and how long that is,’’ he said. “I really care about the other guys. I want to put them on my back. I feel like my competitive spirit and the want to not to let my team down keeps me going.’’
Smith’s hobbies are photography, hanging out with friends and working on tech projects for the school.
He wants to run both track and cross country in college, preferably at an Oklahoma college or Liberty University in Virginia. He wants to study physical therapy and exercise science to help others.
“I have a passion for helping people understand the body because I’ve been put through some of the pains they might be feeling,’’ Smith said. “Helping people is my ultimate goal.’’
He said both Richards — who retired last season — and Ford — who previously coached him in track — have put him in a position to be successful. The discipline he learned in cross country carries over to the track, he said.
Smith was seventh at a meet at Carl Albert and eighth at the pre-state at Edmond Santa Fe. OBA was second behind Timberlake at Cherokee, fourth (with Chisholm third) at Hennessey and fifth at Carl Albert.
“The team has a focus on being willing to be taught and work really hard and accept pointers whenever something needs to be fixed and changed beyond that,’’ Smith said. “I’m definitely looking to improve on where I struggle in some areas. There’s always room for improvement.‘’’
