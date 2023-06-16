Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Harry Nunez feels right at home for Saturday’s Oklahoma Eight-Man Football Coaches Association All-Star game at Northeastern A&M’s Robertson Stadium in Miami.
Nunez will be catching passes from Trojans teammate Bodie Boydstun for the Green team, coached by OBA’s Chris Cayot.
“It’s a pretty exciting time for me,” Nunez said. “It’s been very easy this week with Bodie and coach Cayot here. It’s almost like practice at OBA. We’re running the same stuff, which is really nice.”
Nunez caught five touchdown passes from Cayot during OBA’s 13-1 season which saw the Trojans reach the state semifinals for the second time in school history.
“Bodie and I joked around a lot off the field which got us in trouble sometimes, but it translated to the field where it was nice and easy,” Nunez said.
The chemistry was the same with Cayot, who was the guiding force in OBA’s transition from 11-man to eight-man in Nunez’s junior year.
“Coach Cayot did a great job coaching us up,” Nunez said. “I love being around him. I always liked how he has fun with his kids and never was too serious. He loves each and every one of his players like he does his own son.”
OBA chose to go as an eight-man independent in 2021 despite reaching the Class A playoffs in 2020. The Trojans went 9-1 as an independent but were ineligible for the playoffs.
“I really didn’t know too much about eight-man then,” Nunez said. “I felt bad for our seniors that year, but we used it to learn the game of eight-man football. I’m glad we had that year.”
Nunez credited team chemistry for OBA’s breakthrough season.
“We were really close,” he said. “We stuck together and got wins. The end wasn’t like I thought it would be, but it was still a great season regardless.”
Nunez is starting to put the 46-0 loss to Seiling behind him. He has even made friends with three Wildcats (Cody Pester, Newt Hutchinson and Colton Bowen), who will be playing for the Gold team.
“I wasn’t that big fans of them, especially after we got beat by 45 by them in the semis, but they are pretty cool dudes,” Nunez said. “The funnest part this week has been coming together with all the players from our district and getting to know them.”
Nunez joked Boydstun said their goal was to team up for seven touchdowns. He is enjoying the moment.
“My main goal is to have fun and not to take it for granted,” he said. “This happens just once so I’m going to enjoy it. I’ve really been looking forward to it.”
Nunez originally thought this would be his last football game. That changed when he accompanied buddy Boydstun on a recruiting trip to Southwestern Oklahoma State. He had planned on going to either the University of Oklahoma or the University of Central Oklahoma.
“To be honest, I wasn’t trying to be recruited,” he said. “Bodie asked to me to go with him and the coach asked me if I wanted to walk on. It was out of the blue but it happened.”
Nunez kicked a field goal this season and was a dependable extra point kicker. He developed his skills through youth soccer.
“When I got to OBA, they wanted to know if I wanted to be a kicker and I said yes and I’ve done it ever since (freshman year),” Nunez said.
Nunez will kick off for the Green and hopes to have a chance to kick a three-pointer.
Nunez was a two-way performer for the Trojans, also starting at defensive back where he returned an interception for a touchdown.
“I’m a team guy,” he said. “I had some good games on offense and defense and kicking, but I wasn’t the star player. I kept to my main role.”
He is looking forward to being a kicking specialist at SWOSU.
“Receiving was fun and I like playing defensive back with coach (Jason) Warnock, but I’m going to enjoy chilling and just kicking. I will probably miss receiving. It will be nice just playing one way Saturday.”
His current plans are to be a chiropractor like his mother.
“I like what she does. I want to give that a shot,” Nunez said.
Nunez and his fellow All-Stars have been kept busy with various activities. They have gone swimming and one night was devoted to blackjack. A hypnotist was coming Thursday night.
“It’s been a good time so far,” Nunez said.
Practice has been tough after being away from the game for almost six months.
“I want to say it’s been hard for me being out of shape, but it’s hasn’t been too difficult,” he said.
The best thing is his last memory won’t be the 46-0 loss to Seiling.
“This is a good way to cap off my career,” Nunez said.
Kickoff will be 6 p.m. The game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) and streamed on EnidLive.com.
