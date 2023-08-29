Not every area team hit the gridiron in Week Zero, but those who did had some standout performances by key players.
OBA’s Jud Cheatham is the player of the week in Week Zero. In the Trojans’ win over Davenport, the senior running back ran for 238 yards on 15 carries and found the end zone five times in the 58-8 win. He also made nine solo tackles and had 15.8 yards per rush and scored on one in every three carries.
His teammate, Kaleb Mendoza, ran for 101 yards on nine carries and scored once.
Pond Creek-Hunter’s Harrison Stapleton carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards and three scores in the Panthers’ 56-30 loss to Okeene. The senior also caught two balls for 42 yards and had nine tackles.
Enid’s Blake Fuksa ran for 85 yards and a score in the loss to Muskogee.
Plainsmen quarterback Aidan Robinson ran two scores in and threw another in the loss to Muskogee. He finished with 225 yards passing.
Covington-Douglas quarterback Ford Smith led his offense to a win over Timberlake on Thursday.
Smith passed for 69 yards and ran for 121 yards. Smith scored a touchdown both on the ground and in the air.
C-D’s defense came 90 seconds from finishing off a shutout over Timberlake. Derrek Daughterty made 11 tackles and had an interception.
DCLA’s Dawson Scott scored five times and in all three aspects of the game. He started off his night with a 20-yard blocked punt return for a house call.
Scott also caught three touchdowns for 148 yards on just those three receptions. He also returned an interception 90 yards for a score in DCLA’s 60-14 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale.
