Oklahoma Bible Academy football coach Chris Cayot wasn’t paying attention to the score during his team’s scrimmage at Drumright Thursday.
“I told the kids the only way you lose a scrimmage is getting three or four guys hurt,’’ Cayot said. “Nobody wins or loses. You just hope you can get some film on everybody to evaluate.’’
Cayot estimates both teams scored three or four touchdowns but OBA came away injury free before its opener next Friday at Davenport.
“There were a lot of positives,’’ he said. “I think our young players did a good job stepping up. This is a long process. It’s going to take us a while to learn and get some things worked out. The effort was great.’’
Jud Cheatham, who was moved from running back to quarterback, showed he could throw the ball too as he attempts to replace 8-man All-Star quarterback Bode Boydstun.
He threw a 40-yard scoring pass to senior Corban Burrell in the first series. Eli Chambers was another top target as the Trojans make the transition from the 6-5 Boydstun to Cheatham.
“He threw the ball well,’’ Cayot said. “It’s just a different look from last year. Jud gives us a different perspective there. Bode tried to run over you. Jud makes you miss. You try to get him out in space more, but he’s not afraid to run inside. He is the strongest kid that we have pound for pound. He’s not afraid to mix it up. He did a good job finding the open guys. He knows how to throw and catch the ball. He’s just learning how to do the little things.’’
Sophomore Liam Berry will get some snaps as well. He was the lead-off hitter on the baseball team as a freshman and “has a good head on his shoulders.’’
Fullback Ian Eastin and running back Caleb Mendoza ran the ball well, thanks to the blocking of interior linemen Jackson Crow, Harrison Crow and Nick Beckman.
“Drumright was pretty big, but the guys up front did a good job,’’ Cayot said. “They got after it and got the job done.
Jackson Crow is picking up a new position (end) on defense pretty well, Cayot said.
Inside linebackers Harrison Crow and Cheatham graded high with Cheatham getting an interception
“We mixed it up a lot,’’ Cayot said. “Drumright ran a defense that we don’t see too much. We tried to run our base stuff. We probably would have done some things different if this was a game, but we wanted to see how our kids would respond. We wanted them to be aggressive and physical and execute and they did that.’’
The Trojans, who reached the state semifinals a year ago in a 13-1 season, feel good about the opening of the season.
“It was huge we didn’t get anyone hurt,’’ Cayot said. “It’s just bumps and bruises. We didn’t go that long. Like I said before this is just the beginning.’’
The OBA-Davenport game will kick off at 7 p.m. next Friday.
