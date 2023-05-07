OKLAHOMA CITY — Clara Caldwell of Oklahoma Bible Academy repeated as the No. 2 singles champion in the Girls State Tennis Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Saturday.
Enid senior Alexa Garcia was second at No. 2 singles while sophomore teammate Haley Hibbets was third at No. 1 singles in 6A.
Caldwell beat Chloe Minihan of Crossings Christian, 6-1, 6-1, and Nikelle Horsburgh of Oklahoma Christian Schools, 7-5, 6-3, to become the first Lady Trojan to win two state tennis titles. Caldwell, 19-3, has not lost to a 4A opponent in two years.
“It feels great,” Caldwell said after the finals. “It was a hard match to win. There were a lot of long points. It was pretty gritty. She fought hard and I fought hard … I’m just thankful I won. It was a good way to end my senior year.”
The second title was more special since she was coached by her mother, Hallie, a former state doubles champion at Enid High.
“That was super fun having her by my side,” Clara said.
“We had a great time,” Hallie said. “You have fond memories of state, and not just for the matches.”
Ashley Miller, Caldwell’s teammate, beat Chisholm’s Emma Kruska, 6-0, 6-1, in the fifth-place match at 4A No. 1 singles. She beat Tara Lack of Tecumseh, 6-1, 6-0, and McKinley Brewer of Elk City, 6-0, 6-2, to reach the consolation finals. Miller finished at 17-7.
Kruska beat Abbi Dodge of Henryetta, 6-4, 6-1, and Kaiya Dobson of Rejoice Christian, 6-0, 6-0, in her first two matches.
Aaliyah Hopper and Reagan Miller of OBA were sixth at No.1 doubles, losing to a Skiatook team, 6-4, 7-5 in the consolation finals. They beat a Pauls Valley team, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 and a Lincoln Christian team, 3-6, 7-6, 10-6 earlier. They finished the year at 17-9.
“We had a wonderful team,” coach Caldwell said.
Garcia became the first player in the Wade Rogers era (six years) to reach the finals when she upset No. 2 seed Audrey Brown of Tulsa Kelley, 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals. She fell to top seed Quinn Leos of Jenks, 7-5, 6-2 in the finals.
She finished the season at 24-3. The semifinal win avenged an earlier 6-2, 6-0 loss to Brown.
“She played two great matches,” Rogers said. “That was a great win over Audrey Brown. She played tough in the finals, but the Leos girl from Jenks was a little too much.”
Hibbets, third last year at No. 2, defeated Lauren Krise of Edmond Memorial, 7-5, 6-3 in the third-place match. She fell to No. 2 seed Jase Bailey of Tulsa Kelley, 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals.
“She played well,” Rogers said. “The Bailey girl was just a little too much for her, but Haley regrouped and won the match for third. That’s hard to do. She was definitely a little down after losing but she showed her perseverance and got it.”
Hibbets finished the season at 23-6.
