OBA senior quarterback Bodie Boydstun led the Trojans to a few firsts this season — the program's first undefeated season and the Trojans' firs No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.
Now, he can add one more ass he has been named the Enid News & Eagle's eight-man MVP, the first time an OBA player has won the award.
After combining for 50 touchdowns — 26 passing and 24 rushing — Boydstun received six votes.
"This season was a lot of fun," Boydstun said. "It was a fun experience to get to the playoffs because last year we didn't get to. It was great to take this team to the semifinals."
Ringwood's Jaxon Meyer, Pioneer's Caden Humphries and Timberlake's Merric Judd each received five votes from area coaches.
The Trojans earned the No. 1 ranking after an early season defeat of Seiling.
"It wasn't that big for us," Boydstun said of taking the top spot. "We just wanted to stay focused on winning each week. We weren't really focused on rankings or anything, we just wanted to win. We noticed, but we didn't want to get too high."
Seiling was also the team that ended OBA's season, 46-0 in the Class B semis.
I don't think we were ready for that game," Boydstun said. "I don't think we realized the revenge they wanted on us."
When OBA lost in the semis, it snapped a 21-game winning streak after losing in week two of the 2021 season to Regent Prep.
"I don't think that's been done on OBA history," Boydstun said of the Trojans' long winning streak. It was a lot of fun."
OBA scored a lot. A long with Boydstun's 50 scored, junior running back Jud Cheatham added 20 more on the ground.
"It was fun to score a lot of points," Boydstun said.
Coming into the season, Boydstun knew OBA had a chance to be good, but the team succeeded his expectations.
"I didn't know we would be as good as we were," he said. "Our team showed a lot of grit and worked hard in practice."
Prior to the season opener, OBA coach Christ Cayot expected the lines, on both sides to be weak spots. Boydstun held down his end on the defensive line, and was pleased with how the offensive line played.
"I think our offensive line really stepped up this year," he said. "They played really well this year and blew me away how good they did."
Boydstun's next step in undetermined. He currently has an offer from UCO.
