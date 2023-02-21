Some local teams are just a few wins away form punch a ticket to the state dance. For the team left in Class A Area IV, that ticket will be punched this weekend at the Stride Bank Center beginning on Thursday.
On the girls side, OBA, Garber, Waukomis, Ripley, Frontier and Seiling will battle for a trip to state.
In the boys bracket, OBA, Frontier, Laverne, Seiling, Ripley and Okay will play for a spot in the state tournament.
OBA
Boys
Lost to Seiling in Region C winner's bracket finals, 47-25. 10-14 on the season and unranked.
Ripley will be the opponent at 7:30 p.m.when play begins Thursday. Ripley is 20-8 and defeated Garber to end their season in the consolation bracket finals.
“We are super excited to be in the area tournament," said OBA coach Trey Johnson. "It's our first appearance since 2015. Ripley is a good school and proved that. We're both playing for keeps. They have ability to end our season."
Girls
Lost to Seiling, 66-43 in Region B winner's bracket finals tournament. In the final rankings, the Trojans were ranked 15th at 221-3 on the season.
Ripley is up first for the Trojans at 6 p.m. Thursday. Ripley is ranked 13th and are 22-6. The two have not played this season.
"They are a traditionally powerful program," said OBA head coach Randy Roth. "We will have to fire all our bullets to win this one."
Garber
Girls
The Lady Wolverines come in ranked fifth, with a 22-4 record. Before losing to Frontier in the Region A winner's bracket finals, The last lost was Feb. 3 against Pioneer.
Garber will play Waukomis at 1:40 p.m. Thursday for the right to move on in the bracket.
Waukomis
The Lady Chiefs 19-9 this season and currently unranked, the Lady Chiefs are on a three-game winning streak and have not lost so far this post season.
Waukomis will face No. 5 Garber on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. the winner will advance, while the loser will go home.
Seiling
Girls
At 23-1, Seiling in the top sed coming into the area tournament. The Wildcats haven't lost since Dec. 30 against Edmond North and have four wins over teams in Class 3A or higher.
Seiling will play Frntier at 6 p.m. Friday, the winner will move to the state tournament.
Boys
The Wildcats, 22-1 are ranked sixth in Class A and haven't lost since Jan. 21 against Laverne. Among the Wildcats' wins are two wins in Texas against a #a and 4A team and eight wins over teams currently ranked in the top 20.
Seiling will face Okay on Friday at 7:30. The winner moves to the state tournament.
Laverne
Boys
At 21-5, Laverne comes in at 12th in Class A and were the last team to beat Seiling. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak since losing to Shattuck in the District 6 finals.
Laverne will play Frontier on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Ripley
Both the girls and boys teams play OBA. The boys, 20-8 play at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The girls, 22-6 and ranked first in Class A, play OBA on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Frontier
The boys, 18-9 are ranked14th coming into the area tournament. The Mustangs will play Laverne Thursday at 3 p.m. The girls, 19-8 are ranked 12th. They will play Seiling on Friday at 6:20p.m. The winner of that game will move to the state tournament bracket.
Okay
The boys, 23-2 are ranked fourth and will play Seiling on Friday at 7L30 p,m, The winner goes to the state tournament.
