Oklahoma Bible Academy shook off a slow start to defeat arch-rival Chisholm, 3-1 (15-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21) at the Lady Trojans’ gym Tuesday night.
“We started off a little slow because we have been off a week,” said OBA coach Randy Roth. “We were a little rusty but the girls responded well. I didn’t think we found our rhythm until the third set.”
The Lady Longhorns never trailed in the first set with Calli Helterbrand getting the clincher on a kill. Chisholm led 20-16 in the second, only to see the Lady Trojans run off eight straight points, seven coming on the serving of senior Mary Watson O’Neill.
The Lady Longhorns held off two match points, losing the match on a long serve — the first of three sets that ended on a Chisholm serving error.
“She (O’Neill) stepped up when we needed her,’’ Roth said. “We’re about building runs and not allowing runs. Being aggressive forces errors a lot of times. Being careful doesn’t.”
“I thought we played well,’’ said Chisholm coach Jonathan Robbins. “Sometime the bounces don’t fall your way. They put a lot of pressure on our girls. We fought hard, but sometimes you don’t get all of them.’’
In the third set, Becca Benjamin served for six straight points to give OBA an 11-5 lead. Chisholm would fight to tie the match at 18-18, but the Lady Trojans won three straight points at 21-20 and took the set on a serve in the net.
Brianna Colby served for five straight points at 2-2 in the fourth set to give OBA a 7-2 lead which it would not relinquish. Chisholm got within three points, trailing 23-20 but then they put one on the net. OBA served but it hit the net to help Chisholm close in, 24-21, but the match ended on a wide serve by Chisholm.
O’Neill, who at 5-foot-3 is the smallest starter, was credited with 15 kills. Colby had 12. Kara Martin, Kami Jenkins and Lucia Groendyke had three.
Emma Butler was credited with some 30 assists. Jenkins had seven. Colby had 20 digs.
“Emma Butler always steps up and leads us,’’ Roth said. “She got us through that rough patch. Brianna Colby is our go- to person, she is very dependable.’’
Chisholm’s Lakin Hackett was credited with 10 kills. Allie Edwards had eight aces.
“All the girls played hard,’’ Robbins said. “The one thing I was really pleased with was how we compete.’’
Both coaches praised the atmosphere around the rivalry.
Roth said OBA is still adjusting to the loss of senior Clara Caldwell, who broke her arm the day before practice started.
“We’re still trying to find ourselves,’’ Roth said.
OBA, 6-6, will face Corn Bible on Sept. 6. Chisholm, 8-11, goes to Crossings Christian on Thursday.
