ERICK, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy’s volleyball team opened the season with a 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-19) victory over Erick Monday.
Brianna Colby had 12 kills, 17 digs and two blocks to lead the Lady Trojans. Lucia Groendyke, Karson Jenkins and Elexis Pendleton all played well, OBA coach Randy Roth said.
“We were a little nervous,” Roth said. “The first set was not pretty but we got the juices flowing.”
OBA will visit Sperry Tuesday.
