Oklahoma Bible Academy

Oklahoma Bible Academy

Oklahoma Bible Academy

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ERICK, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy’s volleyball team opened the season with a 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-19) victory over Erick Monday.

Brianna Colby had 12 kills, 17 digs and two blocks to lead the Lady Trojans. Lucia Groendyke, Karson Jenkins and Elexis Pendleton all played well, OBA coach Randy Roth said.

“We were a little nervous,” Roth said. “The first set was not pretty but we got the juices flowing.”

OBA will visit Sperry Tuesday.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you