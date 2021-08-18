The Lady Trojans will be hosting Sharon-Mutual/Taloga on Thursday at 5 p.m., on the heels of a 3-2 win over Crossings Christian on Tuesday.
OBA is also coming off the momentum of a runner-up finish at the Verdigris Invitational last weekend. Senior Reece Westrope was named to the all-tournament ultimate team for her performance.
The theme for Thursday's match will be Hawaiian. Fans that plan to attend are encouraged to wear island-themed attire. The Lady Trojans will be on the road for three straight games, before their next home game against Hennessey on Sept. 2.
