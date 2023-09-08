ENID, Okla. — Jud Cheatham scored all of Oklahoma Bible Academy’s points as the Trojans beat Yale 24-8 at Commitment Field.
All of OBA’s touchdowns came in the first half as the Trojans remained undefeated.
Cheatham scored on runs of 6, 9 and 56 yards, then caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Liam Berry.
OBA did most of its damage on the ground, churning out 261 rushing yards, while passing for another 57.
The Trojans, 3-0, will play host to Seiling next week. The Wildcats knocked off Laverne, Class B’s top-ranked team, 46-28.
CHISHOLM 20, KINGFISHER 17
Chisholm broke into the win column Friday night with a 20-17 overtime win over Kingfisher at Longhorn Stadium.
Kelson Hamilton threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Cladell for the winning points, as he was in the grasp of defenders and going down.
Kingfisher had gone ahead in overtime with a 25-yard field goal. The Yellowjackets had tied the game with 11 seconds left in regulation.
The Longhorns scored their other points in the first period, on the strength of Braden Flanagan’s legs. Flanagan scored on runs of 60 and 20 yards.
Chisholm, 1-1, will be at home next week against Tulsa NOAH.
MEDFORD 60, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 0
MEDFORD — Talon Duncan scored three times for Medford in a 60-0 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Kingston Edwards scored twice for the Cardinals, who improved to 1-1 on the season.
Trent Lohman and Reese Royal each scored once. Medford led 8-0 after a quarter and broke out for 52 more in the second as they won via mercy rule over the Broncs.
Medford will be at home against Pond Creek-Hunter next week. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 0-3, will host Waukomis.
WELEETKA 46, PIONEER 0
WELEETKA — Pioneer’s woes continued as the Mustangs dropped a 46-0 contest at Weleetka.
Pioneer has been held scoreless the past two games while dropping to 0-3.
The Mustangs had six turnovers and only managed 167 total yards.
Pioneer will be off next week.
FAIRVIEW 41, ALVA 21
ALVA — Fairview continued to roll as the Yellowjackets won their 18th straight game with a 41-21 victory over Alva.
Jax Bernard accounted for five touchdowns for Fairview. He threw three touchdowns to Reed Martens, one for 17 yards and two covering 5 yards. Bernard also threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Grant Strader and ran 74 yards for another score.
Fairview’s other touchdown came on an interception return.
Alva kept the game close early, but Fairview pulled away late.
The Yellowjackets improve to 3-0, while the Goldbugs fall to 1-2. Both teams are off next week.
SHATTUCK 42, CHEROKEE 14
SHATTUCK — Shattuck defeated Cherokee 42-14 to move to 2-0 this season.
The Chiefs, who drop to 1-2, will be off next week. They will take on Seiling in the fourth week.
HINTON 27, HENNESSEY 21
HINTON — Hennessey remained winless after the Eagles dropped a 27-21 contest at Hinton.
Hennessey, 0-3, will take a week off next week before playing Oklahoma Christian Schools.
OKEENE 50, GEARY 0
OKEENE — Okeene improved to 3-0 as the Whippets beat Geary 50-0.
Okeene will face a stern test next week at Laverne. The Tigers dropped a 46-28 decision to Seiling.
