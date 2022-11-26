ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy and Seiling will have the thrill of playing on a collegiate field for their Class B semifinal rematch at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Saturday the game will be played at Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Ranger Field in Alva.
OBA, 13-0, beat Seiling (12-1), 58-34 on Sept. 16, 2022, at Seiling — a win that vaulted the Trojans into the No. 1 ranking. OBA is in the semifinals for the second time in school history. The Trojans last reached the semifinals in 2010. Seiling last reached the finals in 2009.
The Trojans beat Dewar 46-0 while the Wildcats eliminated Wetumka, 46-0.
The winner will face the Laverne (11-1) and Velma-Alma (10-3) winner next week at a site to be announced. Laverne and V-A will face off at 7 p.m. at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford.
Fairview and Colcord, both 13-0, will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class A semifinal at Harrah. Fairview eliminated Stroud, 27-21 while Colcord upset Ringling, 48-6. The Yellowjackets are in the semifinals for the first time since 2018. They have not faced Colcord in the playoffs in the last 50 years.
The other Class A semifinal — Hominy vs. Gore — will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Jenks.
Unbeaten Waynoka (13-0) will face unbeaten Tipton (13-0) for the Class C state championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.
Playoff schedule
Class C
At Southern Nazarene — Championship — Waynoka (13-0) vs. Tipton (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class B
Semifinals, 7 p.m. Friday
At Southwestern Oklahoma State — Laverne (11-1) vs. Velma-Alma (10-3)
At Northwestern Oklahoma State — Seiling (12-1) vs. OBA (13-0)
Class A
Semifinals, 7 p.m., Friday
At Harrah — Fairview (13-0) vs. Colcord (13-0)
At Jenks — Hominy (13-0) vs. Gore (13-0)
Class 2A
Semifinals, 7 p.m. Friday
At East Central University — Millwood (12-1) vs. Victory Christian (10-3)
At Putnam City — Jones (10-3) vs. Washington (13-0)
Class 3A
At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — Heritage Hall (12-1) vs. Metro Christian (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Class 4A
At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — Cushing (13-0) vs. Wagoner (10-3), 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 5A
At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — McAlester vs. Carl Albert, 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A-II
At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — Stillwater (12-0) vs. Choctaw (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday
Class 6A-1
At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — Bixby (11-1) vs. Owasso (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday
