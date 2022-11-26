FB OBA Waurika

OBA’s Corban Burrell stops Waurika’s Treyton Torrez in the second round of the Class B playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Oklahoma Bible Academy.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy and Seiling will have the thrill of playing on a collegiate field for their Class B semifinal rematch at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Saturday the game will be played at Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Ranger Field in Alva.

OBA, 13-0, beat Seiling (12-1), 58-34 on Sept. 16, 2022, at Seiling — a win that vaulted the Trojans into the No. 1 ranking. OBA is in the semifinals for the second time in school history. The Trojans last reached the semifinals in 2010. Seiling last reached the finals in 2009.

The Trojans beat Dewar 46-0 while the Wildcats eliminated Wetumka, 46-0.

The winner will face the Laverne (11-1) and Velma-Alma (10-3) winner next week at a site to be announced. Laverne and V-A will face off at 7 p.m. at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford.

Fairview and Colcord, both 13-0, will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class A semifinal at Harrah. Fairview eliminated Stroud, 27-21 while Colcord upset Ringling, 48-6. The Yellowjackets are in the semifinals for the first time since 2018. They have not faced Colcord in the playoffs in the last 50 years.

The other Class A semifinal — Hominy vs. Gore — will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Jenks.

Unbeaten Waynoka (13-0) will face unbeaten Tipton (13-0) for the Class C state championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.

Playoff schedule

Class C

At Southern Nazarene — Championship — Waynoka (13-0) vs. Tipton (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class B

Semifinals, 7 p.m. Friday

At Southwestern Oklahoma State — Laverne (11-1) vs. Velma-Alma (10-3)

At Northwestern Oklahoma State — Seiling (12-1) vs. OBA (13-0)

Class A

Semifinals, 7 p.m., Friday

At Harrah — Fairview (13-0) vs. Colcord (13-0)

At Jenks — Hominy (13-0) vs. Gore (13-0)

Class 2A

Semifinals, 7 p.m. Friday

At East Central University — Millwood (12-1) vs. Victory Christian (10-3)

At Putnam City — Jones (10-3) vs. Washington (13-0)

Class 3A

At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — Heritage Hall (12-1) vs. Metro Christian (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A

At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — Cushing (13-0) vs. Wagoner (10-3), 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A

At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — McAlester vs. Carl Albert, 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A-II

At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — Stillwater (12-0) vs. Choctaw (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday

Class 6A-1

At University of Central Oklahoma — Championship — Bixby (11-1) vs. Owasso (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday

