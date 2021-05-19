Clellie Richards told his son, Clancy (now coaching at Wellston), when he decided to become a teacher-coach that he would have to decide whether he wanted to be “a great teacher in the classroom or be the best coach.”
“There’s not enough time to be both,’’ the elder Richards said.
Richards, who is retiring after 26 years as a teacher and coach, doesn’t want his legacy to be the four state boys cross country championships (2009, 2008, 2006, 2005) that he took the Trojans to, but that he was a science and earlier vocational agriculture instructor first.
He was OBA’s baseball coach for 10 years, and also assisted with boys basketball.
“Coaching was something that I did in my spare time to the best of my ability,’’ Richards said. “I didn’t do it at the sacrifice of my lab time. One of the reasons I stepped down from basketball was that it was taking away from the classroom. It was hard for me to meet my own expectations in the classroom if I was coaching.’’
Richards, 62, is stepping down because of hearing problems, which he says is preventing him from “conversing as well as I want to’’ with his students.
“I still love it, but I can’t do it at the level that I desire to,’’ Richards said.
The hearing problems prevented him from what he felt was his biggest asset as a coach — communicating with his students and building relationships with them.
“God could use me to impact some kids lives there that I couldn’t do in the classroom, because you can have more of a personal relationship with the kids because it’s a more relaxed environment,’’ Richards said. “You get to know the kids in a different way.’’
Richards would have conversations with his runners during a three to four-mile workout. As he grew older, he couldn’t keep up with the boys, but could with the girls.
“I couldn’t hear anything anymore,’’ Richards said. “That was a way for me to build relationships with the kids. I can’t give them what I want and to give them part of myself without being able to listen to them.’’
Richards had taught 12 years as an Vo Ag teacher at Wakita before moving to Enid so his children — Clancy, Kala and Caleb — could attend Christian schools. He taught science for a year at Waukomis before coming to OBA. He is a graduate of both Northeastern A&M and Oklahoma State University.
He took on coaching responsibilities for the first time at OBA anytime “they needed somebody to do something.” He took on baseball after then-headmaster Dallas Caldwell told him that he and then-basketball coach Devon Schafer could coach either junior high baseball or varsity baseball. Richards took the latter.
Richards became the cross country coach in 2002 — three years after Caldwell started the program. The sport fit Richards’ life philosophy.
“From the standpoint of coaching, it doesn’t matter who you beat or how you run, it’s how you compete against yourself,’’ Richards said. “You can see if I can get better than I was. Regardless of your athletic ability, you can always get better.”
The sport taught discipline, Richards said. Cross country, unlike many sports, isn’t determined solely on athletic ability.
“Cross country makes you do things that you don’t want to do,’’ he said. “You just can’t run three miles on emotion. You’ve got to prepare yourself to want to keep going when you want to slow down or quit. When you keep going, it helps us to learn how to understand those (crisis in life) things.
“Regardless of whether the student could run fast or not, I saw where I could have an impact on things that God could use it to affect the rest of their lives.’’
The big reason OBA has been successful in the sport is it had disciplined kids. The same discipline that molded honor students would churn out overachieving runners.
“You had to have discipline to keep the kind of grades it takes to do that at OBA,’’ Richards said. “That transfers over. If I would tell them you shouldn’t drink pop during the season they didn’t, because they knew that would make them successful.’’
Richards was always more concerned about making a better person than runner or ballplayer. He never measured himself by the trophies on the mantel. He would be happy if a runner went from running the mile in eight minutes to seven.
“I feel some of the most successful seasons that we had were years we didn’t win a meet or bring a plaque,’’ he said. “When you could see how cross country was able to change them into better people, and better equipped to do God’s will was in their lives … that to me made me successful as a coach if I did that.’’
Richards certainly celebrated championships, but points out “I don’t know if I had any more impact on those kids than the teams that didn’t qualify for state.’’
Richards’ most cherish memory come from letters from a female runner who never won an award, and wrote in her English class how horrible cross country was.
“Yet she came out for cross country every year,’’ Richards said. “It always came back to her that cross country made her a better person. Some days when I see a person not running very fast, I think of those moments and what cross country did for her.’’
Richards said he enjoyed coaching his children. Clancy would follow him to the baseball field when he was 4 years old. He felt sports strengthen the bond between them.
His teaching and coaching philosophy was influenced by his Vo Ag teacher (Merle Nicholson) and his basketball coach (Claude Cody) at Hardesty. His team won a state championship in 1976.
He learned his work ethic on the family farm, which would carry over to basketball.
“I learned real quickly success was going to come from hard work,’’ Richards said. “My basketball coach played me for several years when I wasn’t as good an athlete as other people, but I realize now that I got to play because I out-worked everybody.
“I thank him now for recognizing that, and helping me realize that even though I wasn’t as athletic. But because I worked hard it gave me an advantage over those more athletic. It molded me to what kind of coach I was. I appreciate the kids who works hard over a kid who may just be blessed with athleticism, sometimes they waste that ability.’’
Richards always knew his limitations. He told Caldwell he would coach baseball until “they found a real coach.’’ That would come when OBA hired Jeremy Kliewer. Kliewer would eventually leave for Crossings Christian where he took the Knights to the state semifinals.
Richards was especially happy that Clancy could play for Kliewer instead of himself.
“He was not only a better baseball coach, but it let my child experience someone else as a coach,’’ Richards said. “I could totally step away and let him experience some things without me being there.’’
Richards said the relationships with his students and athletes are what he will miss most.
He misses the relationships he had with officials, and enjoyed seeing them when he was following Clancy’s Wellston teams around.
“I know that sounds strange,’’ Richards said, “But I always had good relationships with the refs.’’
Richards does not plan to retire. He has appointments for future employment.
But whatever he does, a large part of OBA will be going with him.
“I want to thank the OBA community, parents and administration,’’ he said. “For 26 years they have allowed me to be who God made me to do and do what God led me to do. To have that kind of trust in me means a lot to me. They were extremely gracious for accepting whatever it was felt that I needed to do for my program, whether it would be in the classroom or athletic field.’’
