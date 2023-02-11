Mark Saturday as one of the historic moments in Oklahoma Bible Academy basketball.
For the first time in more than a decade both the Lady Trojans and Trojans claimed district titles on their home court.
Conley Cayot (13) and Leah Titus (12) combined for 25 points as the 20-2 Lady Trojans won its 15th straight with a 45-39 victory over Cherokee. It is OBA’s first district title since 2018.
The boys had four players in double figures — Bodie Boydstun and Brant Owens (17), Kaleb Mendoza (14) and Jakob Colby (12) in a 61-54 upset of 15-8 Woodland.
“It’s nice to get one,’’ said Lady Trojans coach Randy Roth. “It puts you in a good spot for regionals.’’
“It means the world to us,’’ said Trojans coach Trey Johnson. “I hope it’s the first of many. I’m so glad to do it with this group of guys who fought some valiantly and did everything that we ask them to do.’’
OBA’s girls will play Laverne — a 53-40 winner over Shattuck — at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cherokee in the regional winners bracket semifinals. OBA’s boys will face Shattuck — a 70-55 winner over Laverne — at 7:30 p.m.
OBA 45, CHEROKEE 39 (G)
The underdog Lady Chiefs gave OBA all it wanted before going down.
The Lady Trojans were only 17 of 43 from the field but were able to score when they needed to. Cherokee got to within three, 40-37 after a basket by Kynli Patterson with 4:06 left, but the Lady Chiefs managed only two free throws the rest of the game.
Titus was effective on the offensive board with several second chance points. Cayot had three treys.
Abby Guffy had 13 and Carson Schanbacher 11 for the Lady Chiefs.
“It wasn’t our best game of the year,’’ Roth said. “We didn’t shoot well, but we handled their pressure real well. We got a lot of layups out of that.
“Leah Titus really came to play. She had her game of the year. She showed up when we needed it tonight.’’
Cherokee’s last lead was 13-12 after a Schanbacher layup with 4:06 left in the first half.OBA answered with a 9-0 run to go up 21-13.
Cherokee, 17-8, will play Shattuck at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the losers bracket.
“I was real proud of them,’’ said Cherokee coach Kristen Pruett. “We played so hard and gave everything we had. They just came up with too many offensive rebounds.’’
OBA 61, WOODLAND 54
OBA outscored the Cougars, 18-9 in the fourth period where Woodland committed six turnovers and were only four of 14 from the field.
The Trojans used a 15-2 run to turn a 45-40 deficit into a 55-47 lead after a three-pointer by Mendoza with 2:15 remaining.
OBA kept Woodland in the game by hitting only five of 13 from the line in the fourth period.
Boydstun was virtually unstoppable inside going eight of 11 from the field, including his last seven shots. Mendoza had all 14 of his points in the second half. Owens had 14 of his 17 points in the first half. Colby had eight points in the second half.
“I’ve always had faith that Bodie could be one of our premier scorers,’’ Johnson said. “He showed tonight why we had faith in him. Brant was Mr. Clutch. I think our strength has always been at the rim but we made the threes when we needed them. When you have athletes like we have, we have a chance every night.’’
Trey Bennett lead Woodland with 16 points.
OBA was 2-9 after a buzzer-beater 36-35 loss to Southwest Covenant on Jan. 14. The Trojans grew stronger through adversity.
“It was a grueling season but it prepared us for this moment in the playoffs,’’ Johnson said. “To get a big win against a good team like this gives us a lot of momentum for the playoffs.’’
Johnson is excited for the next step.
“We have to go back to work,’’ he said.
