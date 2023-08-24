OBA will look to build on last season’s 13-1 record and coming up just short of making the Class B state final.
Now, with quarterback Bodie Boydstun graduated and a handful of other seniors also not on the team, Chris Cayot and the Trojans will look to open the 2023 season strong at Davenport on Friday at 7 p.m.
OBA defeated Davenport, 46-0, to start the Trojans on the path to an undefeated regular season.
“We are just trying to get better every day,” Cayot said of his team’s preparation. “We have a lot to work on from our scrimmages.”
Last year’s tape doesn’t help a lot though, Cayot said.
“They (Davenport) are in a different offense and defense,” he said. “Coach Greenfield does a great job getting his teams ready to play.”
Jud Cheatham returns in the backfield for OBA and that leadership could be a key for the Trojans with a new signal caller at quarterback.
Cayot is encouraged by a successful summer for the Trojans.
“We have had a good summer,” he said. “Our preseason practices have been pretty good.”
Cayot acknowledged that there are a lot of holes to fill and that questions exist across the board for the Trojans.
“We just have a lot of important spots to fill,” he said. “The question marks need to be answered.”
Next week, OBA will host Southwest Covenant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.