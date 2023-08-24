FB OBA Waurika

OBA’s Jud Cheatham returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Waurika in the second round of the Class B playoffs Nov. 18. at Oklahoma Bible Academy. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

OBA will look to build on last season’s 13-1 record and coming up just short of making the Class B state final.

Now, with quarterback Bodie Boydstun graduated and a handful of other seniors also not on the team, Chris Cayot and the Trojans will look to open the 2023 season strong at Davenport on Friday at 7 p.m.

OBA defeated Davenport, 46-0, to start the Trojans on the path to an undefeated regular season.

“We are just trying to get better every day,” Cayot said of his team’s preparation. “We have a lot to work on from our scrimmages.”

Last year’s tape doesn’t help a lot though, Cayot said.

“They (Davenport) are in a different offense and defense,” he said. “Coach Greenfield does a great job getting his teams ready to play.”

Jud Cheatham returns in the backfield for OBA and that leadership could be a key for the Trojans with a new signal caller at quarterback.

Cayot is encouraged by a successful summer for the Trojans.

“We have had a good summer,” he said. “Our preseason practices have been pretty good.”

Cayot acknowledged that there are a lot of holes to fill and that questions exist across the board for the Trojans.

“We just have a lot of important spots to fill,” he said. “The question marks need to be answered.”

Next week, OBA will host Southwest Covenant.

