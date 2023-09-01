Enid News & Eagle
Jud Cheatham ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more scores as Oklahoma Bible Academy beat Southwest Covenant 56-12 at Commitment Field.
Cheatham’s scoring runs covered 1, 35 and 6 yards. His touchdown passes went for 21 yards to Corbin Burrell and 22 yards to Ian Eastin.
Eastin also scored on a 5-yard run for the Trojans, and Kaleb Mendoza ran in from 3 yards out for another score.
OBA’s offense rolled, putting up 408 yards rushing and another 134 through the air.
The Trojans, 2-0, will be at home against Yale next week.
WAUKOMIS 52, BUFFALO 14
WAUKOMIS — Ethan Brueggeman had a rushing touchdown and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, both in the first half, as Waukomis opened its season with a 52-14 homecoming win over Buffalo.
Bip Altamirano also scored twice, while Wyatt Smith threw for a touchdown and rushed for two more for the Chiefs.
Waukomis held a 16-14 lead at the half before an offensive outburst by the Chiefs.
Waukomis, 1-0, will be at home next week against Timberlake.
GARBER 64,
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 14
GARBER — Carson and Mark Bishop accounted for seven touchdowns as Garber beat Summit Christian 64-14.
The game ended at the half on the 45-point mercy rule.
Mark Bishop scored four times, 46- and 34-yard passes from Brett Howard and runs of 1 and 17 yards. Carson Bishop scored on runs of 9 and 1 yards, and returned an interception 62 yards for another touchdown.
Howard also threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Domingo Ramirez.
The Wolverines, 2-0, will be off next week.
FAIRVIEW 42, CHISHOLM 0
FAIRVIEW — Jax Bernard threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score as Fairview beat Chisholm 42-0.
The Yellowjackets, defending Class A state champions, broke open a scoreless game with a 21-point second period, courtesy of Bernard’s arm. He connected on scoring passes of 44 and 80 yards to Isaiah Burris and 37 yards to Reed Martens.
Fairview scored on the ground in the third period, with Bernard scoring on a 29-yard run and Grant Church hitting pay dirt from 2 yards out.
The final touchdown came in the fourth period on a 29-yard pass from Bernard to Martens.
Fairview, 2-0, will be at Alva next week.
Chisholm, 0-1, will be at home against Kingfisher next week.
TIMBERLAKE 48, RINGWOOD 38
HELENA — Payton Pierce threw three touchdown passes to lead Timberlake to a 48-38 win over Ringwood.
Pierce’s scoring passes covered 80 yards to Pete Gwinn, 57 yards to Braedyn Ullrich and 19 yards to Alex Brewer.
Brewer also scored on an 80-yard punt return.
Mavric Judd scored on runs of 30 and 77 yards. Paxton Glenn scored Timberlake’s other touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Alex Gonzales scored three times for Ringwood, on runs of 22 and 75 yards and a 92-yard pass from Rowdy Schmidt. Schmidt also scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards for the Red Devils.
Timberlake, 1-1, will be at Waukomis next week. Ringwood, 0-1, will be at home against Covington-Douglas.
DEWAR 52, CHEROKEE 6
DEWAR — Cherokee hit the road and fell 52-6 at Dewar.
The Chiefs also lost to Dewar last year, 48-0.
Cherokee, 1-1, will be at Shattuck next week.
OKEENE 38,
WAYNOKA 28
WAYNOKA — Okeene improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 38-28 road win over Waynoka.
The Whippets, who beat Pond Creek-Hunter 56-30 to open the season, will be at home against Geary next week.
CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 41, HENNESSEY 7
HENNESSEY — Hennessey fell to 0-2 on the young season with a 41-7 at home against Crossings Christian.
The Eagles will go for their first win of 2023 next week at Hinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.