Enid News & Eagle
Bodie Boydstun and Jud Cheatham each scored three touchdowns as Oklahoma Bible Academy beat Balko-Forgan 64-22 at Commitment Field in the opening round of the Class B playoffs.
Boydstun scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and an 18-yard run. He also threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Colby. Boydstun threw for 208 yards and ran for 59.
Cheatham rushed for 163 yards and scored on runs for 2, 1 and 17 yards.
Colby added a second touchdown on a 55-yard kickoff return, and Harrison Crow scored on an interception return.
Harry Nunez also kicked a 33-yard field goal for the Trojans.
Nathan Smith scored twice for Balko-Forgan.
OBA, 11-0, will play against Waurika next week. The Eagles, 7-3, beat Southwest Covenant 42-24.
PIONEER 40, DAVENPORT 6
Caden Humphries ran for 373 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pioneer to a 40-6 win over Davenport in the opening game of the Class B playoffs.
Humphries, who only carried the ball 18 times, scored on runs of 21, 47, 95 and 13 yards.
Christian Morrow scored twice for the Mustangs, on runs of 8 and 11 yards.
As a team, Pioneer ran for 458 yards.
The Mustangs, 6-4, will play Dewar next week. The Dragons beat Gans 78-20.
TIMBERLAKE 62, GEARY 6
HELENA — Timberlake began defense of its Class C championship with a 62-6 win over Geary.
The game was coach Brian Severin’s first on the sidelines since undergoing triple bypass surgery in September.
Merric Judd scored five touchdowns for the Tigers: two on interception returns, a 52-yard punt return, a 23-yard run and a 44-yard pass reception from Avery Wallace.
Wallace also scored on a 35-yard run.
Timberlake was up 48-0 after one period and ended the game at the half on the mercy rule.
Payton Pierce tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Tigers — 18 yards to Pete Gwinn and 11 yards to Alex Brewer.
Carter Sands scored Timberlake’s other touchdown on a 56-yard kickoff return.
Timberlake, 10-1, will play Maud next week. Maud, 11-0, beat Oaks Mission 60-8.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 42,
CYRIL 22
COVINGTON — Ford Smith accounted for four touchdowns as Covington-Douglas beat Cyril 42-22 to open the Class B playoffs.
Smith ran 47 and 40 yards for scores and completed touchdown passes of 2 yards to Derrek Daugherty and 21 yards to Gavin Hooten. Hooten also scored on a 5 yard run.
The Wildcats’ other touchdown came on a 9-yard run by Jayc Hooten.
Gavin Hooten ran for 84 yards and caught passes for another 77 yards.
The Wildcats, 9-2, will play Laverne next week. The Tigers beat Pond Creek-Hunter 62-16.
LAVERNE 62,
POND CREEK-HUNTER 16
LAVERNE — Defending Class B champion Laverne took its first step to a repeat with a 62-16 win over Pond Creek-Hunter.
Felix Teal scored four touchdowns for the Tigers on runs of 82, 15, 20 and 16 yards. He also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Tillery.
The Panthers’ touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Cole Mitchell and a 24-yard pass from Ethan Ensminger to Kaden Craig.
The Panthers close out their season at 4-7. Laverne, 9-1, will play Covington-Douglas next week. The Wildcats beat Cyril 42-22.
HOLLIS 50,
CHEROKEE 0
HOLLIS — Cherokee’s season came to an end with a 50-0 loss at Hollis.
The Chiefs managed just 84 yards total offense in the game.
Kai McHenry managed 59 yards passing on four completions.
The Chiefs end up 4-7 this season.
KINGFISHER 28,
LONE GROVE 27
KINGFISHER — Kingfisher held off Lone Grove 28-27 to advance in the Class 3A playoffs.
The Longhorns scored a touchdown with 34 seconds left in the game and went for the win, but a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete. Kingfisher recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock to preserve the win.
Jax Sternberger and Cade Cooper each scored twice for the Yellowjackets. Sternberger scored on runs of 1 and 36 yards. Cooper scored on runs of 6 and 10 yards.
Kingfisher, 8-3, will play Lincoln Christian next week. The Bulldogs beat Bristow 68-19.
RINGWOOD 46,
TURPIN 24
RINGWOOD — Ringwood won its first playoff game since 2008 as the Red Devils beat Turpin 46-24.
Jaxon Meyer scored twice for Ringwood on runs and also threw a scoring pass to Logan Palmer.
Cody Conaway scored on an interception return, and Alex Gonzales returned a kickoff for a score.
The Red Devils, 6-5, will play Velma-Alma next week. The Comets beat Canton 50-0.
CHANDLER 48, HENNESSEY 16
CHANDLER — Hennessey’s season came to an end with a 48-16 loss at Chandler in the Class 2A playoffs.
The score was 42-0 at the half, and Hennessey managed to score twice in the fourth period to avoid the shutout.
The Eagles end their season 7-4.
FAIRVIEW 60, SNYDER 0
FAIRVIEW — Fairview remained undefeated with a 60-0 win over Snyder in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
The Yellowjackets, 11-0, will play Christian Heritage next week. The Crusaders beat Stratford 28-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.