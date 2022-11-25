OBA’s 20th win in a row was a special one. The 46-0, run-rule win over Dewar Friday at Cashion sends the Trojans to the Class B semifinals.
Most of the work for OBA was done on the ground after dominating time of possession in the first quarter, allowing just eight plays for Dewar.
Dewar wasn’t able to cross over into OBA territory until early in the third quarter.
While they were struggling to move the ball, OBA was scoring. First, on a clock-killing, 19-play drive that took up seven minutes. That drive didn’t bear any fruit, but that was about the only time all night you could say that about an OBA drive.
“Part of it was just strategy, because they are so good and so explosive offensively,” said OBA coach Chris Cayot. “We really wanted to control the ball and just keep getting first downs. I’m really proud of the kids, they stayed tough and kept getting first downs.”
The next drive ended with a Jud Cheatham rushing touchdown, one of two on the night for the junior running back.
The Trojans added fuel to the first with a one-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Bodie Boydstun, one of his three rushing scores on the night to bring his total for the season to 27.
For most of the game, OBA kept it simple play calling. QB sneak off left tackle, halfback screens, crossing routes and Jud Cheatham up the middle, relying heavily on an offensive line that had been a bright spot of the team this season.
“The way we spread it out and got lined up made it hard for them to stop us,” Cayot said. “We just got three of four yards and it was boring eight-man football.”
Dewar came out for the first drive of the second half a changed team, driving down to inside the OBA 10-yard line, but the Trojans held serve, turning Dewar away on a fourth down incomplete pass.
“They got in their tempo,” Cayot said of how Dewar started the second half. “They were giving us fits.”
That was the closest Dewar would get to pay dirt.
A 76-yard run by Cheatham on the first drive of the second half got the Trojans back in business after starting from their own 17-yard line.
“It was another one of those plays where we ran right at them,” Cayot said. “Jud was just really tenacious. He got a good block and broke out of a tackle and was off to the races.”
After three straight scores by Boydstun — a touchdown pass to Jakob Colby sandwiched between two rushing touchdowns, Cheatham put the cherry on the night after OBA recovered a fumble with 6:32 left.
An eight-yard touchdown run by Cheatham just a minute and change later sealed the deal for OBA.
The win is the 20th in a row for the Trojans after a loss to Regent Prep last season and is the 30th win of Cayot’s tenure.
In the semifinals, the Trojans will face a familiar foe, Seiling, who moved on earlier in the day with a 46-0 win over Wetumka.
OBA defeated Seiling during the regular season.
OBA is 13-0 for the first time and will go to the semifinals for the first time since a 2009 lost to Stroud.
Boydstun completed 12 of his 23 passes for 93 yards and the one touchdown, he ran for 112 yards and three more scores.
Cheatham ran for 156 yards and two scores. He also caught seven passes for 37 yards.
