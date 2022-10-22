Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Saturday... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN, WESTERN, AND SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES...88 to 93. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&