OBA continued its dominant season as Garber came to Commtment Field. The game ended at halftime, 48-0 due to the mercy rule on Friday night.
“Our kids really bought in,” said OBA head coach Chris Cayot. “Garber is a good team. Their record doesn’t show how good they are. Our kids really got ready to play this week and did a great job coming out.”
Garber moved the ball well on its opening possession, but was stopped after a fourth down conversion.
A few plays later, OBA junior running back Jud Cheatham scampered in from nine yards out, followed by a two point conversion by Cheatham.
Garber continued to look good on its second drive, but that drive was ended by an interception by OBA’s Harry Nunez and gave the Trojans good field position, setting up at its own 35,
Two plays later, OBA’s Ian Eastin found the end zone after a 35-yard run. The two-point conversion was good.
Eastin found the end zone, but that’s not to say it was lost to the team. Eastin on the other hand, had been waiting a few games, but this score was longer than most of his others, Cayot said.
When Eastin scored, the OBA sideline lit up.
“It’s been a few games since he got in the end zone,” Cayot said. “He has had some really tough runs where he didn’t end up scoring.”
OBA fourced Garber to go three and out on the following drive after a touchback.
OBA’s offense didn’t even get to touch the ball as Cheatham took the punt 62 yards to the house for his first of two scores of the night. After the conversion, OBA led 24-0 and that’s where the score stayed at the end of the first stanza.
The second quarter was much the same for the Trojans. OBA scored again on a QB sneak by senior quarterback Bodie Boydstun.
It was hardly a sneak though as all Boydstun had to do was snap the ball and stand up with his 6-foot plus frame after being set up at the one-foot line thanks to a Trojan rushing attack that led the way Friday night.
After forcing a punt by Garber, OBA continued to score, as Cheatham scored the second of his two touchdowns on a 43-yard catch from Boydstun, with the conversion, OBA led 40-0.
As OBA drove for the possible game-ending touchdown, they actually scored three times, the only problem was that two of those were called back.
Eventually, with about a minute left in the half, Boydstun found Kaleb Mendoza for a 16-yard strike, the first two touchdowns were called back with holding, but Cheatham set OBA up in a good spot for Boydstun to fire a pass into the end zone, with Mendoza uncovered, tumbling over and out of bounds, but not before he came down with the ball.
The two-point conversion by OBA, followed by another drive by the Trojans shutdown defense sealed the win and pushed OBA to 8-0, 3-0 in district play while Garber dropped to 4-4 and 0-3 in district play.
For the first time this season, neither Boydstun or Cheatham had 100 yards rushing. Boydstun had 89 yards passing and two rushing while Cheatham had 75 rushing and 46 receiving.
Only one Wolverine, freshman Elex Chester, had more than 20 rushing yards, with 27, on 12 carries.
Garber had a size advantage, especially on the offensive line, but Cayot said OBA persevered.
“Our guys play with a lot of courage,” he said. “We put a 150, 155-pound kid across from some big guys but they have a lot of fight and play for each other.”
Next week, OBA looks to move to 9-0 at Kremlin-Hillsdale while Garber will try to get back above .500 when it welcomes Ringwood.
