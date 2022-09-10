Enid News & Eagle
YALE — Jud Cheatham and Ian Eastin each scored three times as Oklahoma Bible Academy remained unbeaten with a 60-14 win over Yale.
Cheatham caught two touchdown passes from Bodie Boydstun, covering 48 and 18 yards. He added an 8-yard touchdown run as well.
All three of Eastin’s scores came on the ground, on runs of 5, 9 and 35 yards.
Boydstun, who completed nine passes for 199 yards, also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Colby. Boydstun also ran 15 yards for a score.
Cheatham ran for 163 yards and caught three passes for 91 yards. Eastn ran for 85 yards.
The Trojans, 3-0, will face a stiff test at home next week against Seiling, which beat Laverne 40-38.
KINGFISHER 56, CHISHOLM 6
KINGFISHER — Dallen Barton ran for three touchdowns and Kingfisher dominated Chisholm 56-6.
Barton scored on runs of 2, 4 and 16 yards, all in the first half as the Yellowjackets built a 28-0 lead at the break.
Chisholm’s only score came in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass from Kelson Hamilton to Jackson Caddell.
Aaron Delatore scored twice on runs of 21 and 8 yards, in addition to kicking eight extra points.
Jax Sternberger scored on a 4-yard run and a 45-yard interception return, while also throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cade Covalt.
Kingfisher, 2-1, will be off next week. The Longhorns, 0-2, will play at home-school team NOAH next week.
TIMBERLAKE 46, WAUKOMIS 0
WAUKOMIS — Avery Wallace threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Class C No. 1 Timberlake to 46-0 win over Waukomis.
The Tigers scored 32 points in the first quarter to put the game away.
Wallace threw scoring passes of 24 yards to Carter Sands, 26 yards to Merric Judd, 35 yards to Blake Choate and 42 yards to Mavric Judd. He also ran 9 yards for another touchdown.
Payton Pierce closed out the scoring in the third period, hitting Paxton Gleen for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Timberlake held Waukomis to just 43 yards total offense, while racking up 327 yards.
The Tigers, 3-0, will not play next week. The Chiefs, 1-1, will be at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 26, RINGWOOD 12
RINGWOOD — Gavin Hooten scored three times as Covington-Douglas beat Ringwood 26-12.
Hooten scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Ford Smith. Smith scored the Wildcats’ other touchdown on a 17-yard run.
The teams traded touchdowns early, and Ringwood led 12-8 after one period.
The Red Devils’ scores came on a 5-yard run by Jaxon Meyer and a 32-yard pass from Meyer to Alex Gonzalez.
Covington-Douglas, 2-1, will be at home next week against Deer Creek-Lamont. Ringwood, 0-2, will be at Waynoka.
HENNESSEY 27, HINTON 14
HINTON — Hennessey won for the second time this season, beating Hinton 27-14 on the strength of three Titan Hix touchdown passes.
Hix connected twice with Seth Simunek for scoring passes of 35 and 65 yards. He also threw a 40-yard TD pass to Kevin Trillo.
Hix also scored the Eagles’ other touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Hennessey, 2-1, will be off next week.
SHATTUCK 46, CHEROKEE 20
CHEROKEE — Braden Whipple scored four touchdowns and threw for two more to lead Shattuck to a 46-20 win over Cherokee.
Whipple ran for 198 yards and threw for 136 yards.
Kai McHenry ran 4 yards for one Cherokee touchdown and threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Zack Hellar.
The Chiefs’ other score came on an 88-yard kickoff return by Kolby Roberts.
Cherokee, 1-2, will be off next week.
FAIRVIEW 60,
ALVA 28
FAIRVIEW — Five players scored for Fairview as the Yellowjackets beat Alva 60-28.
Jax Bernard scored on runs of 72 and 9 yards, and also threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to Austin Houk and 27 yards to Reed Martens.
Blake Perez scored three touchdowns for Fairview, a pair of 1-yard runs and a 7-yard run.
Isiah Burris scored on an 86-yard kickoff return and a 4-yard run.
Drake Whorton scored twice for the Goldbugs, on a 90-yard kickoff return and a 42-yard run.
Fairview, 3-0, and Alva, 1-2, both will be off next week.
