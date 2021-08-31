After weeks of uncertainty and scrambling to find opponents, Oklahoma Bible Academy’s season has finally arrived.
The school announced in late July it would be petitioning the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association to play the 2021-22 season as an independent.
The move was originally planned for 2022, which lines up with the OSSAA’s next redistricting cycle, but a decline in the school’s attendance in combination with an unexpected decrease in football participation made it impossible to field an 11-man team according to a press release from the school.
OBA will play its first eight-man game in over a decade at 6:30 p.m. on Friday , Sept. 3 against Life Prep (Kan.).
“Yeah, you know, with three weeks ago not really knowing what was going to go on,” Cayot said, “Just looking for games … it is nice to finally get to a spot where we know Life Prep’s going to show up here Friday night and we’re gonna turn the lights on and actually play some football.”
The Trojans managed to put together a nine-game schedule, featuring two, two-game series against Cross Christian Academy and Hollis. Both series will feature a home and away game.
OBA scheduled a last-minute scrimmage with Pioneer on Thursday, Aug. 26, just two days after the Mustangs learned that their opponent for Week Zero canceled after several players became sick from an unknown illness that was unrelated to COVID-19, according to school officials.
Cayot said he felt like his team accomplished what it wanted to at the scrimmage, despite facing a more athletic and experienced squad.
“Pioneer’s pretty physical, coming off a semi-final appearance last year, so we just really wanted to go compete with them and I feel like our guys did,” he said. “They’re athletically a better football team than us and we executed and did some things well, but obviously it’s a scrimmage situation ... I felt like our guys competed with a Pioneer team that’s gonna be a really, really good team by the end of the season.”
Most teams go through a learning process during the start of the season, but that process will be much more difficult for an OBA team that will be learning to play a different brand of football. Many of the players and coaches have never experienced an eight-man game for themselves.
The experience won’t be completely foreign to head coach Chris Cayot, who came to OBA off a stint at Laverne, where he won a Class B state title in 2016. New assistant coach Ethan Maxwell brings the Trojans some experience as well, as a player at Pioneer.
“I feel like our coaching staff has made a good transition,” Cayot said. “It’s been a little rough obviously, we have a couple other guys that have some eight-man experience so that has helped, but those guys have been working really hard.”
Cayot added that he’s been asking a lot from his players to adjust to the transition on the fly. He said not to be surprised to see players that may appear to be out of position given their size, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines.
“There’s a lot of those guys that were defensive backs or linebackers, they were doing different things on our team in 11-man, and they stepped up and have taken some huge roles in some different places,” he said. “Some of them are playing a little under-sized, but they’re just getting after it and being coachable and playing hard, giving great effort and being coachable goes a long way.”
The Trojans are hoping for a big season out of junior quarterback Bodie Boydstun, who passed for 1,670 yards and 17 touchdowns in Class A. Cayot said early in the process that Boydstun would have a difficult road ahead in transitioning to the new style of play.
To make this easier, the staff has been working to integrate parts of Boydstun’s game that worked well into the team’s new offense.
With less than a week before the season opener, Cayot said the 6-4, 200 pound quarterback is starting to become even more excited about his role in the eight-man game.
“He likes to throw the ball, I like to throw the ball, but he’s probably a little more excited,” Cayot said. “He’s going to be carrying the ball more in eight-man, you use your quarterback more in eight-man … most teams do.”
