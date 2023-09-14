After three games, OBA knew what was waiting for them in week four — another clash with Seiling.
Last season, the Trojans split a meeting with Seiling, winning in the regular season, but falling in the state semis, one game short of a state title chance.
Now, at 3-0, OBA is preparing for that matchup, at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Trojans come in with a win at Davenport and at home against Southwest Covenant and, most recently, Yale.
In those games, OBA has averaged 46.3 points per game, scoring over 50 in each of the first two games. The Trojan defense is giving up 9.3 points per game on defense, with only one team, Southwest Covenant, scoring in double digits.
Seiling, 2-0, comes in off a win over top five team Laverne, 46-28. They are scoring 49 points per game and giving up 17, most of those coming against Laverne.
None of last year’s games matter much to Cayot, though.
“(It’s a) new year, new teams,” he said. “They lost a lot, we lost a lot. Different deal.”
One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is Seiling QB Kaden Manuel, someone Cayot knows his team needs to watch out for.
He is the son of Seiling coach Gary Manuel.
“He does a great job leading their offense,” Cayot said. “Coach Manuel puts them in position to be successful. We just need to execute well on offense and play more aggressively on defense.”
Cayot knows the win could be big, but is happy to play against good teams.
“It (the win) would be good, but just playing a good team before district play starts helps us to get better, win or lose.”
