For the first time in school history, the OBA Trojans are 11-0. This week the Trojans put that — and the number one ranking in Class B on the line in the second round of the playoffs against 7-3 Waurika.
The Trojans are led by a deadly duo — senior quarterback Bodie Boydstun and junior running back Jud Cheatham.
That duo, along with most of OBA's squad hasn't lost since last season in a 67-22 loss to Regent Prep.
The difference between that year and this one — OBA was classified as an independent last season and not eligible for the playoffs. This year the Trojans are the B-2 champions.
After a 64-22 win last week over Balko-Forgan, the Trojans are one step closer to the ultimate goal — being the last team left in Class B.
"They (Balko) came out and it was 14-14," said OBA coach Chris Cayot. "They started six or seven senior and those guys played in the state championship game last season. There's a lot of pride there. It was a battle adn we had to go out and figure a few things out and get stops on defense."
That game was one of the few this season for OBA that went the distance.
That was last week — now Cayot is focused on Waurika.
""They are really talented and have good athletes." he said. "They have a couple of running backs and a wide receiver that is really good. They are big upfront and play physical."
After playing onFriday a few weeks ago, when most other schools moved to Thursday due to rain and high winds, Cayot said it's gotten his team ready for the hard weather the playoffs can bring.
"I think it's and advantage for us," he said. "We are mentally tough and went out and took care of business."
Boydstun and Cheatham have combined for 76 touchdowns this season. Cheatham has rushed for 20 while Boydstun has run for 22 and passed for 24 touchdowns. Cheatham has caught 10 touchdowns.
This season, OBA is averaging 53.7 points per game and hasn't been held to under 40 points in any game this season. OBA has scored 50 or more in seven games. OBA's closest game was a 58-34 win over Seiling.
Waurika has suffered three losses this year, one to Laverne, 38-30 in the season opener and one to Shattuck, 22-6 in week four and the last to Velma-Alma, 48-22 in week six.
In its wins, Waurika is averaging 38.1 points per game and defeated Southwest Covenant, 42-24 last week to advance.
Waurika is 3-2 against playoff teams this season while OBA is 8-0 against teams that made the postseason.
The only teams to score more than 25 points on OBA this season was Seiling. Laverne and Velma-Alma were the only teams to score 25 or more on Waurika this season
