WELLSTON, Okla. — The Trojans picked up their fifth win in a row on Thursday, knocking off Wellston 60-12 in a game that was decided in the third quarter.
Sophomore running back Jud Cheatham had two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns, with three of those coming on plays of 48 yards or longer. Oklahoma Bible Academy was outgained 231-93 in the passing game, but the ground game proved to be the difference.
Wellston rushed for 21 yards in the game and gave up 261 to the Trojans, who completed six passes on 12 attempts. OBA scored three times on its six pass completions.
“They’ve got some athletes, they did a great job, but I was really proud of the way our crew came out in the first half and just got after them,” OBA head coach Chris Cayot said.
The Trojans led 40-6 heading into halftime, needing to score one more time to end the game by way of the mercy-rule. Wellston responded with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Dakota Long to Kage Danker.
The Trojans scored twice more before the end of the third quarter, first on a 65-yard run by Cheatham and then on a 4-yard run by Ian Eastin. Eastin also found the endzone on a 4-yard touchdown run late in the first half.
Wellston’s offense was hindered by its inability to make time for Long, who was often forced out of the pocket to avoid the Trojans’ pass rush. Defensive ends Bodie Boydstun and Jake Colby were able to cut off Long’s escape routes to the boundaries.
“He and Jake Colby did a good job at defensive end,” he said. They’re in a shotgun set and rolling out a lot and those two guys alongside David Dupire did a good job of just getting after the quarterback.”
Thursday was the fourth time OBA’s offense has put up over 50 points in a game this season. It’s also the second time it’s scored 60 or more.
The Trojans will look to make it six straight wins on Friday, Oct. 29, when it travels to face The Cross Christian Academy.
