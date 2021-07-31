Oklahoma Bible Academy has petitioned the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to play 8-man football as an independent in 2021, according to a press release from the school.
The release said that the school had originally planned to make the move prior to the 2022-23 season after evaluating their attendance numbers from the 2020-21 school year. It went on to say: “Over the summer, continued evaluation and realization of participation numbers for the upcoming year proved it would not be possible to field an 11-man team in Class A football.”
“As educators we must always look to do what is best for students, in this case we strongly believe and determined we needed to make this move” Athletic Director James Chetham stated in the press release.
The idea of OBA moving to Class B has been discussed in the past, particularly between 2015-17, when OBA saw a drop in their average daily membership (ADM) from 140.38 to 122. The Trojans had an ADM of 124.3 when the football district classifications were selected in 2020.
OBA is the second smallest 11-man football team in Oklahoma, and would’ve been the 14th largest in Class B had they made the move in 2020.
The release said the Trojans are currently working to fill their 2021 schedule. They currently have six games scheduled, and “feel confident we can add more.”
The team had previously been scheduled to play their first game on Sept. 3, on the road against Cassady.
