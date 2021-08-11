ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy opened its volleyball season on Tuesday in a tri-match against Dewey and Amber-Pocasset.
The Lady Trojans got off to a slow start in the first match against Dewey, but pulled through to win the first set 25-20. They jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the second, forcing the Bulldoggers to call a timeout.
Dewey had no answer for the Lady Trojans, who pulled away to a 25-11 win in the second set.
“There’s always first match jitters,” OBA head coach Randy Roth said about the team’s start. “We have a new lineup and we’ve had to mix some new girls in because we graduated three seniors.”
The Lady Trojans are coming off a season that ended in a trip to the state semifinals and a 26-11 record. Among the three seniors that will no longer be with the team is all-stater Faith Beagley.
OBA has three seniors this season and eight juniors to go along with a big freshman class. Senior middle Reese Westrope has proven experience, having played in the state championship match two seasons ago as a sophomore. Junior Clara Caldwell is another player Roth expects to have a big season this year due to her athleticism.
Emma Butler has the difficult task of replacing Beagley at setter in her first season starting on the team, but Roth said she’s starting to make the role her own.
“We’re really pleased with Emma Butler … we lose an all-state setter and she comes in and fills that position and is doing really well,” Roth said. “She’s a very different player than the one that graduated so she’s kind of re-defining that role for us and she’s doing a great job out there.”
Mary O’Neill is another player that will be taking on a larger role this season. The junior didn’t look scared of the moment on Tuesday. She led the team in kills and was all over the court for the Lady Trojans.
“Her game has grown leaps and bounds since last year,” Roth said. “So she’s going to step in and be a key player for us. She’s been awesome.”
OBA will travel to the Verdigris tournament on Friday and Saturday, featuring some of the top teams in Class 3A from last season. Roth said his team isn’t scared to play a difficult schedule, because he thinks it will help his team down the road.
“We play a challenging schedule so we’re ready come playoff time,” he said. “It’s about October, not necessarily about August.”
