Oklahoma Bible Academy has announced the hiring of Trey Johnson as the head boys basketball coach according to a release from the school.
Johnson previously worked for Northwestern Oklahoma State University in the Office of Recruitment while he completed his Master’s degree in education. Johnson played two seasons at NWOSU and was named first team All-Conference and an honorable mention All-American.
“We are excited and blessed to bring Trey Johnson on staff at OBA,” OBA Dean of Students and Athletics James Cheatham said in a statement. “Coach Johnson has played at a high level and understands what it takes both academically and athletically for student-athletes to be successful. I strongly believe with both his academic success and basketball success; coach Johnson is a great fit for OBA.”
“His love for the game and passion in working with students will allow him to partner with current OBA staff and continue to grow our teamwork and leadership within athletics.”
Johnson takes over a program that finished the 2021 season 9-15 and 13-15 in the year prior.
