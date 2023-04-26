OBA’s slow pitch softball team might be a female version of the 1969 Miracle Mets.
The Lady Trojans — with star pitcher Conley Cayot on the sidelines — were winless in fast pitch softball. OBA, with Cayot hitting .667, are two wins away from the Class 2A state slow pitch tournament.
OBA, 11-13, will face No. 3 and host Canute (25-8) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 2A regional tournament. The winner will face the Woodland-Davenport winner at 3:30 for a state tournament berth. The first round losers play at 4:45. The survivors play at 6 for the other state berth.
“It’s crazy,’’ said Lady Trojans coach Zach Titus. “It’s definitely a huge change. They have played hard and have jelled as a softball team.’’
The Lady Trojans beat Waukomis two out of three in the district tournament. Cayot leads the attack with a .667 average, followed by Leah Titus, .568 and Emma Butler .548.
“The key for us will be making sure the routine outs are routine,’’ said coach Titus, “and not having any mental errors. The other teams will hit the ball hard. You need to make the plays that you can make.’’
Chisholm (13-11) will play host and No. 1-ranked Washington (35-3) at 1 p.m. at 5A regional Thursday. Plainview and Cache play the other first round game at 2:15, followed by the winners bracket finals at 3:30, an elimination game at 4:45 and the second-place game at 6.
“Washington could be the best team in the state regardless of class,’’ said Lady Longhorns coach Jimmy Johnson, “but anything can happen in slow pitch.’’
Joely Harris leads the CHS attack with a .537 average, followed by Jessi McDowell (.490) and Maddie Fuksa (.407). The Lady Longhorns swept Western Heights at district.
“The girls have come in and worked hard and really improved,’’ Johnson said. “When people have been gone, it’s been the next man up. There’s only 16 teams left now and we’re excited to be one of them.’’
No. 12 Kremlin-Hillsdale (19-11) will face host and No. 3-ranked Hammon (26-9) in a Class A regional at 1 p.m. Thursday. Vici and Moss play at 2:15, followed by the winners bracket finals at 3:30, an elimination game at 4:45 and the second-place game at 6.
“We probably have the toughest regional in the state,’’ said K-H coach Randy Vaught, whose team was 3-0 in district. “I have watched Hammon a couple of times. They are tough but we’re capable of beating them if we can hit the ball.’’
Ty Neal leads the Lady Broncs with a .630 average and 14 home runs. Taryn Smith is hitting over .600.
“We have been pretty successful,’’ Vaught said. “We have played some tough teams which have gotten us ready for where we’re at now.’’
Covington-Douglas (15-15) will face host and No. 2 Stuart (29-8) at 1 p.m. in a Class A regional. Maud and Tupelo play at 2:15 followed by the winners bracket finals at 3:30, an elimination game at 4:45 and the second-place game at 6.
“We’re definitely going in as the underdog,’’ said Lady Wildcats coach Mike Kaiser, “but I don’t know how many times the lower seed gets hot at the right time, that’s what we’re hoping for.’’
Covington-Douglas scored 41 runs in winning all three of its district tournament games. Ally Stowers leads the offense with a .564 average with 43 RBI and four homers. Sydney Haken has returned from a foot injury to give the Lady Wildcats a boost.
“Slow pitch is such a simple game that the team that can be the most consistent can weather the storm,’’ Kaiser said. “Slow pitch is fun because you see upsets all the time. We have a set of six senior girls who have provided good leadership for us.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.