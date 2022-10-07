OBA and Chisholm are at home this week, while Waukomis looks to get back in the win column on the road.
OBA (5-0) at
Cherokee (1-4)
Class B No. 1 OBA is looking to go to 6-0 after a win over Waukomis. The Trojans are averaging 54 points per game. Chris Cayot’s team has scored 58 or more in each of its last three games. Quarterback Bodie Boydstun has thrown for 965 yards and 13 scores this season while rushing for 385 yards and 10 scores. OBA running back Jud Cheatham has run for 534 yards and eight scores.
Cherokee is scoring 22 points per game, but is on a four-game losing streak and has been shutout twice. The defense is allowing 42 points per game while OBA is surrendering 16 points per game and hasn’t allowed more than 20 in three of five games so far this season.
Cherokee quarterback Kai McHenry has thrown for 540 yards, four scores and six interceptions this season, he has also rushed for 290 yards and five scores.
Hennessey (1-1, 3-2) at Chisholm (0-2, 0-5)
The Longhorns are on a 15-game losing streak after last week’s 56-6 loss to Millwood.
This week, Chisholm welcomes Henneseey, behind freshman starting quarterback Titan Hix. The Eagles are coming off a 21-14 win over Perry.
Hennessey hasn’t been able to string together a streak of either kind this season, checker-boarding wins between losses and vice versa.
In the five games so far for Chisholm, the Longhorns have not been shutout, which is a good sign after being held scoreless three times in the first five games last season.
The Chisholm offense is averaging 16.2 points per game. Prior to the loss to Millwood, the Longhorns had scored at least 26 points in the two games prior against NOAH and Newkirk.
In Hennseey’s two losses, the Eagles have been held to less than 15 points and have given up at least 35 while in the three wins, Hennessey averages 32 points per game.
Last season, Hennessey won 36-8. In 2020, the Eagles won 15-14. The last win for Chisholm came in the Longhorns’ most recent winning season, 2019 when Chisholm won 61-8.
Waukomis (0-0, 3-2)
at Okeene (0-0, 3-2)
Waukomis met the buzzsaw that is the 2022 OBA Trojans last week and look to get back on track when it opens the district slate at Okeene.
Both teams are 3-2, so one team will leave at .500 and one will leave 4-2.
Prior to the loss, Waukomis was on a two-game winning streak after splitting its first two games. In the two wins, the Chiefs averaged 49 points per game and in the season opening win over Buffalo, the Chiefs scored 44 points.
On the season, Waukomis is allowing 13.2 points per game.
Okeene is coming off of its best offensive output of the season in a 46-0 win over Beaver. Prior to the win, Okeene hadn’t scored over 26 points per game in any contest.
In Okeene’s two losses, it has been held to a total of 18 points.
