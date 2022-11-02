Due to weather, multiple games this week have been moved up to Thursday. All dates and times are subject to change and were correct as of press time on Wednesday. All Thursday games are slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
Pond Creek-Hunter (2-2, 4-5) at OBA (4-0, 9-0)
OBA will look to cap off a 10-0 season on Friday at home, while Pond Creek-Hunter will try to finish the regular season 5-5.
Both teams are already solidly in playoff spots. OBA will host in the first round and be the top seed, while Pond Creek-Hunter has already secured the fourth spot in Class B-2.
OBA is scoring 53.2 points per game and has shut out two opponents this season, while not allowing more than 20 points in seven of nine games.
Pond Creek-Hunter comes in on a two-game losing streak after beating Kremlin-Hillsdale on Oct. 13. Over the losing streak, Pond Creek-Hunter is allowing 62 points per game.
Chisholm (1-5, 1-8) at OCS (5-1, 7-2)
While Chisholm can’t make it into the playoffs, pride will be on the line as the Longhorns end the first season of the Kimes Gilbert era on Thursday.
OCS is locked into the second spot in 2A-1.
Chisholm comes in after a loss, but got the first win of the season two weeks ago against Blackwell.
Chisholm is scoring 13.5 points per game this season, while giving up 48.4 per game. All but two opponents have scored at least 30 points against Chisholm.
OCS is only allowing 16.4 points per game.
OCS beat the Longhorns, 45-7 last season.
Pioneer (4-0, 5-3) at Regent Prep (4-0, 8-0)
This game on Thursday will be for the top spot in B-2. After losing the first three games of the season, Pioneer is on a five-game winning streak that includes two shut outs and an average of 51.2 points per game.
Pioneer running back Caden Humphries is closing in on 2,000 yards this season and only needs 60 yards to get there. Humphries has scored 25 times this season for the Mustangs as the offensive line has been solid all season.
Regent Prep is undefeated on the season and is scoring 48.4 points per game. Regent has been held under 50 points just twice this season, scoring at least 40 in both games.
Both teams have had a game with more than 70 points this season.
Canton (1-3, 4-5) at Waukomis (0-4, 3-6)
A Canton win on Thursday can clinch the fourth spot in B-3 and a road playoff game, while Waukomis looks to finish the first season of the Rustin Donaldson era at .500.
Canton broke a five-game losing streak last week with a 50-6 win over Okeene, in the process gaining the tiebreaker over the Whippets.
Canton won, 66-48 last year,
