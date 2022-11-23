OBA has a chance to move one step closer to it’s first state championship on Friday when the undefeated Trojans travel to Cashion to play 11-0 Dewar in a neutral site playoff game.
A win would put the Trojans in the semifinals, one step away from competing for a state title.
“We are one game away from being out of it too,” said OBA head coach Chris Cayot. “We gotta go 1-0 this week.”
After a 45-0 win last week against Waurika that only lasted three quarters, Cayot knows his team is in for a different challenge this week.
“They are really physical,” Cayot said of undefeated Dewar, ranked third in the most recent AP poll. “They run the ball quite a bit and do a really good job of doing that. They are also physical on defense. They just play a tough brand of football.”
In last week’s win, the Trojans used ball control to dominate Waurika, holding the ball for 22:52, compared to Waurika’s 13:08.
In two postseason games so far, OBA is outscoring opponents, 109-22 and hasn’t allowed points in five quarters, three in a row.
Against Waurika, one of OBA’s biggest contributors throughout the season, junior running back Jud Cheatham was limited to 23 yards, but also caught seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Cayot says the team isn’t focused on any one player though.
“We try to take whatever they give us and not try to look to get certain people more involved,” he said. “If Bodie (Boydstun) has to run the ball 30 times for us to win or if it’s Jud or if we need to throw the ball, we try to keep that mentality. Whoever we run up against we will hopefully have some answer for.”
Boydstun completed 17 of his 20 passes for 185 yards and two scores against Waurika,
Boydstun also ran for 33 yards and two scores. Against Balko-Forgan in the first round of the playoffs, Boydstun completed 11 of his 20 passes for 208 yards and a score. He also ran for 59 yards and three scores in that game.
The fact that the game against Waurika was cut short could go either way for OBA.
“I think sometimes playing a little more football doesn’t hurt,” Cayot said. “Obviously all of that is negated if you have a two-way starter hurt. At this point when you get into the playoffs, anytime you can save and not run extra plays or put people in positions where they can get injured, it’s an advantage. At the same time, you want to stay sharp.”
OBA plans to practice on Thanksgiving morning, something that is a privilege and is part of the excitement for Cayot and his team.
“The last few weeks, the guys have been talking about practicing on Thanksgiving,” he said. “Some of us old guys remember it if were we on a good team. Practicing on Thanksgiving was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal unless you are one of these places that have multiple championships. It’s a cool deal that not everyone gets to do.”
One of the strongest parts of the team, are the offensive and defensive lines, Cayot said.
“Before the season, I said we would go as far as the lines took us,” he said. “We knew what Bodie could do but the lines have stepped up this season.”
This could be a special year for OBA. In fact, it already has been. The Trojans are ranked No.1 for the first time in school history, something it achieved after beating Seiling earlier this season.
“I think they have been told how special this year is a lot,” Cayot said. “We try to help them understand the opportunity they have and how special it is for our school. I can say from experience as a player and a coach that you look back and figure out, maybe it was a little bigger than you thought it was. I think they understand because there is history here. Paul Dunbar, who started the program is still here and still talks to us.”
Dewar runs a 3-2 front on defense. For all the credit he gives to the offense, Cayot said the defense is no different.
“They are really physical,” he said. “They are really well coached and know what their responsibilities are and they execute really well. Running yards will be tough to come by. They do a really good job of putting pressure on the passer, there are a lot of really different variable in there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.