SEILING — Bodie Boydstun put up big numbers Friday as No. 5 Oklahoma Bible Academy dethroned Class B’s top-ranked Seiling Wildcats 58-34.
Boydstun threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 136 yards and four more scores.
OBA built up a 22-0 lead in the first quarter then withstood a Seiling challenge in the second period to lead 42-34 at the half.
Boydstun’s two scoring passes went for 64 yards to Jud Cheatham and 69 yards to Jakob Colby. Boydstun’s touchdown runs were for 13, 1, 3 and 3 yards.
OBA’s defense and special teams also got into the scoring act, with Harry Nunez returning an interception for a touchdown and Corban Burrell recovering a blocked punt for another.
Kaden Manuel tried to keep Seiling in the game as he threw four touchdown passes and ran for the other Wildcat score, all in the first half.
Manuel connected with Hudson Hamer on a pair of 25-yard touchdown passes, and 3 and 38 yards to Cody Pester. Manuel also ran 19 yards for a score.
Manuel threw for 204 yards and ran for 109.
The two teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards in total offense, with OBA racking up 495 yards and Seiling 467.
The Trojans, 4-0, will be off next week. Seiling, 2-1, will be at Cherokee.
The win for OBA could see them rise in this week’s Oklahoma preps AP Poll after the Trojans entered it for the first time this past week. Seiling was in the top spot in the polls
TULSA NOAH 56, CHISHOLM 28
TULSA — Home-school team Tulsa NOAH kept Chisholm winless, beating the Longhorns 56-28.
The Jaguars led 35-14 at the half and kept the pressure up in the second half as well.
Chisholm, 0-3, will be on the road again next week against Newkirk.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 48,
DCLA 0
COVINGTON — Miguel Tarango and Gavin Hooten each scored twice as Covington-Douglas dominated Deer Creek-Lamont 48-0.
Tarango scored on a 19-yard run and 45-yard touchdown pass from Ford Smith. Hooten scored on a 2-yard run and 95-yard punt return.
The C-D defense was just as dominant, holding DCLA to minus 11 total yards.
Smith also threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Drake Daugherty as the Wildcats built a 34-0 lead after one period.
They closed out their scoring in the second period on touchdown runs of 6 yards by Camden Thayer and 16 yards by Anthony Chartier.
The Wildcats, 3-1, will play host to Garber next week. DCLA, 0-3, be at Timberlake next week.
WAYNOKA 58, RINGWOOD 32
WAYNOKA — Jace Dunn powered Class C’s No. 2 Waynoka Railroaders to a 58-32 win over Ringwood.
Dunn scored five touchdowns as Waynoka remained undefeated.
Dunn scored on runs of 54, 37 and 59 yards and caught touchdown passes of 55 and 60 yards from Teegun Allison.
Landon Seiger added three touchdowns for Waynoka on runs of 41, 34 and 24 yards.
Alex Gonzalez led the Red Devils, scoring on runs of 2 and 24 yards and throwing a touchdown pass to Jaxon Meyer. Meyer also scored on a 3-yard run.
Waynoka, 3-0, will be at Boise City next week. Ringwood, 0-3, will try for its first win at home against Canton next week.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 48,
MEDFORD 24
POND CREEK — Ethan Ensminger accounted for six touchdowns as Pond Creek-Hunter doubled up Medford 48-24.
Medford led 16-8 after one period, but the Panthers scored the next 40 points to put the game away.
Ensminger, who threw for 173 yards and ran for 219 more, scored on runs of 49, 14 and 28 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 55 and 17 yards to Harrison Stapleton and 62 yards to Hunter Simpson.
Eli Gonzales ran for 164 yards for the Cardinals and scored all their points on touchdown runs of 53, 43 and 19 yards. He also added all three two-point conversions.
The Panthers, 2-1, will play at Waukomis next week. Medford, 1-2, will be at Sharon-Mutual.
