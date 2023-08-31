ENID, Okla. — After defeating Davenport 58-8 last week, OBA will open its home slate against Southwest Covenant this Friday at OBA.
“Guys in new spots got good experience playing technique and learning why we do what we do,” OBA head coach Chris Cayot said of what his team gained in the win.
In last year’s match-up, the Trojans won 48-20 en route to a perfect regular season. The win was aided by a last-second touchdown by OBA.
“SWC is an experienced team that is well coached,” Cayot said. “That will challenge us even more to be in the right places and make plays.
Senior running back Jud Cheatham had 238 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Trojans last week, while Kaleb Mendoza went over 100 yards and had a touchdown.
After a 50-point win over Davenport via the 45-point mercy rule, Cayot doesn’t expect that this week.
“No mercy rule unless they do it to us,” he said. “They graduated very little (from last season) and we are just trying to figure things out.”
