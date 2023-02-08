Oklahoma Bible Academy’s boys, 7-14, will host Cherokee (7-16) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in an Class A district tournament elimination game.
The host Trojans are coming off a 66-56 win over Waukomis Saturday. The visiting Chiefs have lost three straight. The winner plays Woodland (15-7) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the district championship. The loser goes home.
Cherokee’s girls will face Woodland (8-14) at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. Woodland is coming off a 59-17 loss to Pawhuska. The Lady Chiefs (16-7) have won five straight. Winner faces 19-2 OBA at 6 p.m. Saturday.
In other Class A district tournaments Friday. All are first round elimination games. Girls games start at 6. Boys at 7:30.
At Okeene
Girls — Drummond (15-10) vs. Thomas (14-7)— The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 65-41 loss to No. 18 Okeene. Thomas has won five of its last six. Winner faces Okeene (18-4) Saturday.
Boys — Okeene (6-16) vs. Thomas (2-18)— Okeene has lost four straight. Thomas has lost 14 straight. Winner faces Drummond (19-6) Saturday.
At Garber
Girls — Olive (13-7) vs. Yale (6-16) — Olive is coached by ex-Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Jon Peveler. Yale is 4-2 over its last six games. Winner faces Garber (20-3) Saturday.
Boys — Garber (16-7) vs. Olive (3-12) — The host Wolverines have won five straight. Olive is coming off 84-43 loss to Drumright. Winner faces Yale (11-11) Saturday.
At Pond Creek-Hunter
Girls — Pond Creek-Hunter (8-14) vs. Pioneer (10-12) — Pioneer has beaten the Lady Panthers twice this season, 60-32 on Dec. 19 and 29-24 on Jan. 20. Winner faces Covington-Douglas(15-8) Saturday.
Boys — Covington-Douglas (12-11) vs. Pioneer (14-8) — The two Skeltur Conference rivals split games this season with Covington-Douglas winning at the Skeltur Tournament, 40-29 on Jan. 19 and the Mustangs beating the Wildcats, 38-36 in overtime on Jan. 10. Winner faces Pond Creek-Hunter (15-7) Saturday.
At Seiling
Girls — Waukomis (15-8) vs. Ringwood (7-16) — Waukomis trounced the Lady Devils, 64-19 on Jan. 31. Winner plays No. 1 Seiling (20-1) Saturday.
Boys — Waukomis (4-19) vs. Ringwood (18-5) — Ringwood has won five straight, including a 61-48 victory over the Chiefs on Jan. 31. Winner plays No. 8 Seiling (20-1) Saturday.
At Ninnekah
Girls — Canton (11-10) vs. Ninnekah (3-21), 6 — Canton is 4-2 in its last six games. Ninnekah has lost 10 straight. Winner faces No. 7 Okarche (19-5) Saturday.
Boys — Canton (13-9) vs. Ninnekah (10-14)— Canton is 4-2 in its last six games. Ninnekah is coming off a 79-36 loss to No. 11 2A Minco. Winner faces No. 5 Okarche (22-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
In Class B boys district elimination games Friday
At Timberlake
No. 13 Timberlake (22-1) vs. DCLA (1-16), 6 p.m. — The host Tigers have won 15 straight. They have two wins over DCLA— 68-22 on Dec. 2 and 87-36 on Jan. 19.
Burlington (10-15) vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale (14-9), 7:30 p.m. — The two teams split in the regular season with Burlington winning at the Cherokee Strip Tournament, 56-53 on Jan. 19 and the Broncs getting revenge, 74-53 on Jan. 31. Winner faces Timberlake-DCLA winner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
At Dover
Dover (8-15) vs. Billings (13-10), 6 p.m. — Dover tries to bounce back from a 46-44 loss to Pioneer Monday. Billings is coming off a 56-35 win over Hillsdale Christian.
Medford (8-14) vs. Mulhall-Orlando (7-15), 7:30 p.m. — Medford broke a seven-game losing streak by beating Hillsdale Christian,57-34 Tuesday. M-O (7-15) is coming off a 58-28 loss to Ripley. Winner faces Dover-Billings winner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
At Lomega
Girls — Cimarron (5-18) vs. Aline-Cleo (6-11) — Cimarron is coming off a 34-26 win over Billings. Aline-Cleo lost to Kremlin-Hillsdale, 70-21 on Jan.27. Winner faces No. 2 Lomega (23-2), which had a bye at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Boys — Cimarron (2-11) vs. Aline-Cleo (2-14), 7:30 p.m. — Winner gets to play No. 20 Lomega (15-10), which had a bye at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
