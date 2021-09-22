Coming off the Trojans’ first loss of the season, head coach Chris Cayot said the team learned a lot of lessons last Friday against Regent Prep.
Quarterback Bodie Boydstun gave Oklahoma Bible Academy an early 8-7 lead on a 20-yard run in the first quarter last Friday, before the Rams went on to score 40 unanswered points and before Boydstun scored again on a 23-yard pass to Jud Cheatham.
The Trojans were held to 130 yards of total offense, while giving up 617 yards to the Rams and 421 yards passing. It was Oklahoma Bible Academy’s first loss since making the transition to playing as an independent in 8-man football.
“We learned a lot of lessons,” Cayot said. “... Guys are still learning techniques, I think a lot of the things that we’re teaching them … some of it got driven home the other night when they were playing against a really, really quality team.”
Cayot said the biggest lesson the team learned was about effort and how to compete.
“It’s a quick strike, up-and-down deal in the 8-man game,” he said. “You’ve got to be great at the details and execute the small things if you’re going to stay in a game like that against really good players.”
The loss comes on the heels of back-to-back wins by 30 points or more to begin the season. The Rams (3-0) are currently on a streak of four straight seasons with 10 or more wins.
This week, the Trojans will host a Southwest Covenant team in its first season under head coach John Jensen. The Patriots went 5-5 in 2020, but had back-to-back 10-win seasons the two seasons prior.
“They’re big up front,” Cayot said. “They do a good job of running the football. Anybody that’s big gives us a challenge, because we don’t have a whole lot of size — that’s one of the reasons we’re in 8-man this year.”
The Patriots are still looking for their first win after losing their first three games each by over 45 points. All three losses came to quality opponents, though. All three teams are undefeated, including Regent Prep, who defeated Southwest Covenant 45-0.
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
