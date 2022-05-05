Oklahoma Bible Academy’s girls won two gold medals (400 and 1,600 relays) at last year’s state meet.
This year, the Lady Trojans hope to do one better, being seeded No. 2 in the 400 (52.87) and 1,600 (4:23.49) relays and No. 3 in the 800 (1:52.11) with the quartet of Cooper Cayot, Reese Westrope, Zoe Holmes and Conley Cayot.
The Class A meet starts Friday at Western Heights with finals in the high jump, shot put, pole vault, 3,200 relay, the open 3200 and the 800 relay. Prelims will be held in the other running events.
“We have high character kids who usually do well when the light is shining on them,” said OBA coach Alan Ford. “A lot of them have already been to state before, so we feel good about our chances.”
Cooper Cayot and Holmes are back from last year’s gold medal relays.
“I think they have an excellent chance to finish in the top three,” Ford said. “They have good chemistry and they like to push each other.”
Cooper Cayot (27.53) and Holmes (27.59) are seeded No. 6 and No. 7 in the 200. Conley Cayot (16-1) is fifth in the long jump.
Ian Eastlin is the top seed in the boys long jump with a leap of 21-1¼. Ford said it will be to Eastlin’s advantage he will get to see the rest of the field jump before he has to go.
Other OBA athletes seeded in the top six are Matthew Smith, third, boys 1,600, 4:51.05; the boys 3,200 relay of Brendon Tubbs, Wyatt Hofen, fifth, 9:00.76; Mary O’Neill, third, girls high jump, 4-10; Kate Janzen, third, girls pole vault; Creighton Hofen, sixth, boys 300 hurdles, 44.4; and the boys 400 relay of Smith, Jud Cheatham, Creighton Hofen and Wyatt Hofen, sixth, 45.98. The same duo are 12th in the 800 relay (1:39.48).
Bennett O’Neill is 10th in the boys high jump at 5-8.
Ford said he was especially proud of Smith, who had set a goal of making the state in both distance and a sprint relay.
“We had a lot of personal bests at regionals (at Cherokee),” Ford said. “As a coach, it’s always fun to watch your athletes compete at state.”
Other area athletes seeded No. 1 are Brinley Buchanan of Drummond, girls 100 (12.65) and 200 (26.57); Solomon Bishop of Garber, boys 100 (11.08); Owen Duffy of Lomega, boys 200 (22.65); Eli Gonzales of Medford, 400 (51.57) and 800 (2;02.16); Timberlake’s boys 1,600 relay (3:34.96); and Kynlee Kolb of Cherokee, girls shot put (37-3).
