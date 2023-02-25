Oklahoma Bible Academy fought off a valiant effort from Waukomis to outlast the Lady Chiefs, 39-35, in the Class A Area IV losers bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center Friday.
The Lady Trojans, 23-3, will play Frontier l at 6 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the state tournament. A win would put OBA in the elite eight for the first time since 2007.
Seiling beat Frontier, 81-29 ,in the winners bracket finals to advance to the state tournament.
OBA beat Waukomis, 53-26, on Feb. 4 on the Lady Trojans’ home floor, but found a much different opponent this time. While OBA never trailed, the game was tied four times. The biggest lead was six points.
“It doesn’t have to be perfect, it doesn’t have to be great, it just has to be good enough at the end,’’ said a relieved OBA coach Randy Roth. “We’re just happy to get out of here with a win.’’
“There was a lot of emotion in the locker room,’’ said Waukomis coach Matt Cue. “We came so close. I told the girls how proud I was of them. They played so hard … we went out fighting.’’
Conley Cayot led OBA with 15 points, five of which came on free throws in the final 1:20.
Hope Gilliland, who led Waukomis with 16 points, cut the lead to 36-33 when she scored off a steal with 43.2 seconds remaining. Cayot, though, put away the game by hitting one free throw with 36 seconds left and two with 10.1 seconds remaining to make it 39-33.
Gilliland made a layup at the buzzer for the final four-point margin.
“Knocking down the free throws at the end was a big plus,’’ Roth said. “We were able to get some stops (forcing turnovers with 3:09 and 1:45 left) and we did a good job getting rebounds.’’
“One or two possessions here and there made a difference,’’ Cue said. “That’s what makes the difference in playoff games. We had some chances. Some shots didn’t fall for us but we showed so much heart.’’
Waukomis made one more field goal (15-14) than the Lady Trojans, who were only 14 of 42 from the field. OBA did have five threes to none for the Lady Chiefs. The Lady Trojans were six of nine from the foul line to five of eight for Waukomis.
Waukomis, who were only eight of 41 from the field in the first game, were effective attacking the basket. Virtually all of the Lady Chiefs’ baskets came on layups on drives to the basket.
Cue said Waukomis was able to spread out the OBA defense to open up the lanes. Gilliland was seven of 12 from the field. Kynslee Cue, who had eight points, was four of eight in the first half.
Roth said the Lady Chiefs ran a different offense the first time and made good adjustments.
“Waukomis is playing their best basketball of the year right now,’’ Roth said. “They found something that was consistent with them.’’
OBA raced off to a 5-0 lead but couldn’t keep up the momentum.
The Lady Trojans had a 13-7 lead after a Clara Caldwell three-pointer with 5:41 left in the half. WHS answered with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 13 after a Cue basket with 1:34 left. Cayot gave OBA a 16-13 halftime lead with a three-pointer with 30 seconds left in the half.
The teams traded scores back and forth with Gilliland scoring off a steal with 10.8 seconds left to cut the OBA lead to 28-26 with 10.8 seconds left in the third period.
Gilliland tied the game for the last time at 30 with two free throws with 5:19 remaining. OBA answered with a 6-0 run, capped by Cayot’s two free throws with 1:20 remaining.
“We were rushing things offensively,’’ Roth said. “We were going too fast at times. We slowed things down.We tried to find gaps in their zone and take good shots.’’
Waukomis ends its season with a 20-10 record. They were last in the Area losers bracket semifinals in 2017.
Cue said he was proud how his team was playing their best basketball at the end of the season.
“Getting this far is quite an accomplishment,’’ he said.
OBA had last reached the Area Tournament in 2010 when it went out in the losers bracket semifinals.
“It was our goal to get to the Area Tournament at the beginning of the season,’’ Roth said. “We have had to adjust our goals. No matter who we play tomorrow (Saturday) we will be the underdog. We’re happy to be here.’’
In boys action, Ripley eliminated Laverne, 42-40, in the losers bracket semifinals. They will meet the Seiling-Okay loser at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
