The Great Plains All-Conference baseball awards have been released and the Oklahoma Bible Academy Trojans had five players honored including Jett Cheatham, who was named Player of the Year.
The Trojans finished the season with a 22-10 record after coming off their first district title and first conference title in 15 years.
“That’s a tough conference,” OBA head coach James Cheatham said. “You’ve got Chisholm, Alva and Pioneer in it and then Hennessey … those are good baseball schools that have a lot of tradition. Winning that conference was a big accomplishment.”
Other Trojans honored include Bodie Boydstun (all-conference pitcher), Connor Colby (all-conference outfielder), Cole Davis (all-conference first baseman) and Carter Bergdall (honorable mention).
Jett and Colby are the only two senior Trojans named to all-conference. The team expects to reload next season as it tries to build on a good season for the program.
“They’re gonna be the cornerstone going into next year,” James said. ”And we’ll definitely have to have some guys step up.”
The team loses five seniors in total, with all five getting playing time during the season, and three that were starters.
“I thought it was a blessing and an honor for Jett to get Player of the Year, because there’s a lot of good baseball players on that list,” James said.
