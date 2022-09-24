NOAH 2, OBA 1
Northeastern Oklahoma Association of Home Schools (NOAH), one point from defeat, scored the last five five points of the third set to defeat Oklahoma Bible Academy, 2-1 (25-20, 21-25, 17-15) at the Jiffy Trip Red Carpet Rendezvous Volleyball Tournament at the Lady Trojans gym Friday.
The Lady Trojans had come back from an early 5-0 deficit to have set point at 14-11 after a kill by Zoe Holmes.
The serve for the win was long and the Jaguars’ Megan Kinsey served for four straight points to give her team the win. Maggie Lyons, whose kill tied the match at 14, had the game winner.
“It was a very exciting match,’’ said OBA coach Randy Roth. “We don’t like to lose, but it was encouraging to take a team like that that closely when we’re still geting into rhythm.’’
Senior Clara Caldwell was making her first appearance of the season after sitting out with injuries. Holmes, another senior, has just come off the injured list.
“It takes time,’’ Roth said. “Volleyball is all about rhythm.’’
Caldwell and Holmes both had several kills around the net.
A Caldwell kill had tied the match at 17 in the first set. Karson Jenkins had a kill to cut the Jags’ lead to 21-20, but NOAH won the last four points to take the set with Mary Kate Ross serving the last three points.
OBA battled back from a 6-1 deficit in the second set.
Kinsey, who was dominant at the net, had given the Jags a 19-16 lead with a kill, but the Lady Trojans won four straight points to go up 20-19 on another Jenkins kill. They would win the last four points to take the set.
The Lady Trojans, though, came back to defeat both Ponca City, 2-0 and the OKC Knights, 2-0.
They will resume pool play at 8 a.m. Saturday against Tecumseh.
