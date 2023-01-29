Playing at 10 a.m. after your school’s homecoming the night before at an unfamiliar arena (Stride Bank Center) might not be a formula for success.
The No. 16-ranked Class A Oklahoma Bible Academy girls — who celebrated homecoming Friday — almost found out the hard way.
The Lady Trojans missed their first 13 shots from the field but still came away with a 43-17 win over Wellston in the Skordle Downtown Basketball Festival Saturday.
Wellston’s boys, coached by ex-Trojan Clancy Richards, broke the Trojans’ three-game winning streak, 49-41.
Conley Cayot, who led the Lady Trojans with 15 points, broke the drought with a basket with 5:50 left in the half to make it 4-2 and the Lady Trojans never trailed.
OBA (15-2), which was three of 20 in the first half, recovered to shoot 14 of 30 after intermission to come away with its 10th straight victory.
“It was a little bit of a homecoming hangover,” said Lady Trojans coach Randy Roth. “It was a little rough. We couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean, but our defense saw us through. We preach that a lot. On bad shooting days, defense will pull you through.”
Wellston didn’t score until a basket by Josie Murray with 6:54 left in the first half to make it 4-2. The Lady Tigers were only six of 28 from the field and committed 20 turnovers.
Wellston was within six, 15-9, after a free throw by Laynie Wildrix with 4:57 left in the third period, but a three-pointer by Kami Jenkins ignited a 14-0 OBA run. The Lady Tigers didn’t score again until a Wildrix basket with 7:18 left.
“Kami Jenkins got us going,” Roth said. “We found a rhythm and we were a little bit more ourselves the second half.”
Roth said the Lady Trojans had some trouble adjusting to the different nightlines at the Stride Bank. The Lady Trojans would return to the Stride Center if they reached the Area Tournament.
“Having played here will pay off down the road if we get there,” Roth said. “Sometimes you have to win ugly and today was one of those days.”
WELLSTON 49, OBA 41 (B)
The Trojans, down by 16 (39-23), made a game of it by outscoring the Tigers, 18-10 the fourth period. OBA cut the lead to six twice (42-36 and 47-41) but couldn’t get any closer.
Wellston’s Cane Kulp hit two free throws both times after OBA cut the lead.
OBA got a bad break when officials called Trojans coach Trey Johnson for distracting Kage Denker after he missed the front end of a one-and-one with 1:01 remaining. Johnson had told his team to block out and find the shooter. Denker hit both shots to make it 45-36.
“I never heard of that before,” Johnson said. “I thought I was just doing my job letting the guys know they had to box out and find the shooter. I need to look through the rulebook. Maybe that’s on me.”
Jake Colby (14) and Brant Owens (11) were in double figures for the Trojans, who were eight of 14 from the field in the final period after going nine of 30 the first three quarters.
“We were still sleeping the first half and we were in a little bit of a daze half of the third quarter,” Johnson said. “We found a fire underneath us and found a way. I’m proud of how the boys fought back. We just [dug] ourselves too big of a hole.”
Johnson said homecoming could have been a factor, but didn’t want to make excuses.
“That’s (slow starts) been the story of our season,” said Johnson of the 5-12 Trojans. “We drop off and then pick it back up.”
OBA will visit Watonga Monday.
