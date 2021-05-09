Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Clara Caldwell of Oklahoma Bible Academy was off to the Class A state track meet at Cherokee after finishing fourth at No. 2 singles at the Class 4A state tennis tournament Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Caldwell, the No. 5 seed, retired after losing the first set to Ellie Calcik of Riverfield Day School in the third-place match.
OBA finished higher than its seeds in the other two divisions as well.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emmie Lichty and Ashley Miller, the No. 7 seed, took fifth after winning three matches. Isabelle Groendyke, the No. 8 seed, finished sixth at No. 1 singles.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them,’’ said OBA coach Melanin Reid. “It was incredible what they did today.’’
Caldwell lost to No. 1 seed Natalie Gillett, 6-0, 6-3 and chose to try to at least start the third-place match.
“She was trying as hard as she could,’’ Reid said. “She tends to play well against players who hit the ball hard. She was playing her game. Maybe if she won the last set she would have stayed.’’
Caldwell finished the season at 15-8.
Lichty and Miller had a walkover over St. Mary’s Shelby O’Steen and Maria Roquemore to open the day. They finished with wins over Lincoln Christian’s Hope Keltner and Abby Cunningham, 6-2, 6-3 and over Oklahoma Christian Schools’ Emma Bowers and Sarah Stroller, the No. 3 seed, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 for fifth.
The Lady Trojan duo trailed 4-0 in the first set but got some momentum by winning two late games in the consolation final.
“They got pumped up and stayed positive, nothing got them down,’’ Reid said. “The other team’s attitude stunk and I think we fed off of that. Once they got on a roll and stayed positive, they couldn’t be stopped. They were picking each other up.’’
Lichty and Miller finished with a 18-12 record.
Groendyke beat Nikkel Horsburgh of OCS, 6-4, 6-3 and McKinlea Snyder of Seminole, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the consolation final. She fell to Aspen Minihan of Crossings Christian, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
“Isabelle played really well,’’ Reid said. “It was a real hard-fought match.’’
Groendyke finished the season at 16-12.
