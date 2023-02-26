Leah Titus has gone full circle her senior season at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
That’s one reason she was feeling “surreal” after helping lead the Lady Trojans to a 68-38 rout of Frontier in the Class A Area I losers bracket finals, putting 24-3 OBA into the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
“Coming from an 0-22 softball team to go to state in basketball is crazy,” she said. “I’m so thankful.”
Lady Trojans coach Randy Roth was thankful for Titus, whose defense on Lady Mustang star Jamie Molina (12 points) was considered one of the keys to the victory.
“I can’t say how proud I am of Leah Titus,” Roth said. “They got an All-State-level player over there and Leah Titus was on her jersey all night long. She wouldn’t let her find her rhythm. That was the game plan … to keep her out of the game. Leah was amazing.”
Molina was only four of 15 from the field with two three-pointers.
“It was kind of rough early, but I was making sure I was working on my game each possession,” Titus said. “The key for me was just listening to my coaches and taking their advice.”
Frontier was only 15 of 52 from the field, thanks to the Lady Trojans’ smothering defense.
All five of OBA’s starters were in double figures with Lilyan Walden and Conley Cayot having 14 apiece. Brianna Colby had 12. Clara Caldwell and Titus had 10.
OBA, normally slow starters, never trailed. The Lady Trojans had a 20-9 first quarter spurt with all five starters contributing. They were seven of 10 from the field to create separation. The closest Frontier could come after the first period was five (22-17 with 2:49 left in the half).
“Lilyan got us going,” said Roth about the sophomore who scored the game’s first two baskets. She penetrated to the paint and got us going. Once a couple go in, the basket looks like a giant. Everybody was making shots.”
OBA, up 29-19 at halftime, didn’t let the Lady Mustangs find their rhythm after halftime.
“It feels great,” Roth said. “The girls came out after halftime and played outstanding.”
OBA was effective on the offensive boards with numerous second chance points.
“We really hit the boards well,” Roth said. “We talked about crashing the boards. We had to have one girl get back because they run the floor so well, but we crashed the boards hard with four girls. We had talked about that all week.”
The Lady Trojans hadn’t even been to Area since 2010. They had been eliminated in the regional losers bracket semifinals the past two years.
“Getting to state seemed to be a goal that seemed almost unattainable for the girls,” Roth said. “To do this is a huge step for our program. We’re trying to build around here where we expect to do this every time … to do this against a perennial power and get it done is great for the girls.”
Caldwell, who missed most of her volleyball season with an injury, has the distinction of reaching state championships in four sports — tennis (state No. 2 singles champion last year), track, volleyball and now basketball.
“I challenged her (Caldwell) to be a leader,” Roth said. “I told her, ‘You have been here … be the leader.’ She did a great job of that.”
Caldwell said reaching state in basketball might have been her biggest thrill.
“Maybe this one is more thrilling because it was more of a team than individual,” she said. “I have good teammates around me. That’s all I can say. It’s pretty awesome.”
OBA will learn its first round opponent Sunday when pairings are announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. The Class A tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday with all eight first-round games set for the State Fair Arena. This is the last time the Arena (aka the Big House) will be hosting state.
“I’ve watched a lot of games there,” Caldwell said. “I never thought I would play there. It’s surreal.”
The Lady Trojans had a “sixth man” in the backing of a hometown crowd.
“The whole school came out,” Roth said. “We had a bunch of alumni come back. We’re thankful for our fans.”
